Who was Klaus Schulze? Tributes pour in as prolific German electronic music pioneer dies aged 74

“We were shocked and saddened to hear the news of Klaus Schulze’s sudden death. We lose and will miss a good personal friend — one of the most influential and important composers of electronic music — a man of conviction and an exceptional artist. Our thoughts are with his wife, sons, and family in this hour. His always cheerful nature, innovative spirit, and impressive body of work remain indelibly rooted in our memories.”

John Elliott @MineralDisk RIP to Klaus Schulze. This day was inevitable and it was always a horrifying prospect. “Moondawn”, “Timewind”, and “Cyborg” etc defined the Berlin School sound - totally far out and acid damaged music made with gear from the future. Rest in power RIP to Klaus Schulze. This day was inevitable and it was always a horrifying prospect. “Moondawn”, “Timewind”, and “Cyborg” etc defined the Berlin School sound - totally far out and acid damaged music made with gear from the future. Rest in power https://t.co/M60p6sPWMj

Good Willsmith @GoodWillsmith Klaus Schulze taught me it was ok to be a cosmic lord who can control time & space. master of atmosphere, sketcher of sounds that spread out into their own astral geography, pioneer of tonal palettes & compositional strategies that helped defined entire schools of music. RIP Klaus Schulze taught me it was ok to be a cosmic lord who can control time & space. master of atmosphere, sketcher of sounds that spread out into their own astral geography, pioneer of tonal palettes & compositional strategies that helped defined entire schools of music. RIP 🙏

Everything known about Klaus Schulze

Born on August 4, 1947, Klaus was a drummer for the band Psy Free in 1969. He left the band in 1970 and formed Ash Ra Tempel with Manuel Gottsching and Hartmut Enke. He then chose to leave the group and pursue a solo career.

Schulze released his debut album Irrlicht in 1972, followed by Cyborg in 1973. He continued to release more albums, and the most successful ones include Timewind, Moondawn, Dune, and In Blue. The artist also composed background scores for horror and thriller movies like Barracuda and Next of Kin.

He changed his style from Krautrock to Berlin School with the release of Timewind and Moondawn. In the 80s, Klaus began using digital instruments alongside analog synthesizers.

The Berlin native also contributed as a musician and producer on the 1989 album of the band Alphaville, titled The Breathtaking Blue. Following the release of his 23rd album, Beyond Recall, in 1991, Schulze started using prerecorded sounds like screeching birds and sensuous female moans in his studio albums and live performances.

The German re-released his classic solo and Wahnfried albums in 2005, including bonus tracks of unreleased material recorded with the original works. He produced albums and made several live appearances with Lisa Gerrard in the last few years.

Klaus released his 40th album, Big in Japan: Live in Tokyo 2010, in September 2010. His next album, Shadowlands, was released in 2013, and the same year, the musician announced that he would not perform live on stage anymore.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when news of Klaus Schulze’s death went viral on the internet:

Kurt Geisel @KurtGeisel Klaus Schulze, RIP (1942-2022). Perhaps the most influential musician on my life (at least in the top 3!). Unexpected; he had just wrapped up (hopefully) work on Deus Arrakis, further expressing his love for Frank Herbert following his 1979 album, Dune. rollingstone.com/music/music-ne… Klaus Schulze, RIP (1942-2022). Perhaps the most influential musician on my life (at least in the top 3!). Unexpected; he had just wrapped up (hopefully) work on Deus Arrakis, further expressing his love for Frank Herbert following his 1979 album, Dune. rollingstone.com/music/music-ne…

Geeta Dayal @geetadayal RIP Klaus Schulze! The intrepid voyager of the synthesizer. The icons of 1970s German musical exploration are disappearing RIP Klaus Schulze! The intrepid voyager of the synthesizer. The icons of 1970s German musical exploration are disappearing https://t.co/MS4nfFbobU

RUI M S CARVALHO @RuiRaiox RIP Klaus Schulze was a German electronic music pioneer, composer and musician member of the Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel, and The Cosmic Jokers before launching a solo career consisting of more than 60 albums released across five decades. RIP Klaus Schulze was a German electronic music pioneer, composer and musician member of the Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel, and The Cosmic Jokers before launching a solo career consisting of more than 60 albums released across five decades. https://t.co/gfQfEFBexq

C-Jay @cjayamsterdam



RIP maestro.

You were a trailblazer and inspirator



#klausschulze #rip #innovator #synthesizer #legend Holy shit.... Klaus Schulze is dead. Damn.... When talking about legends of the electronic scene, he was up there with the utter best. I'm quite speechless.RIP maestro.You were a trailblazer and inspirator Holy shit.... Klaus Schulze is dead. Damn.... When talking about legends of the electronic scene, he was up there with the utter best. I'm quite speechless. RIP maestro. You were a trailblazer and inspirator ❤#klausschulze #rip #innovator #synthesizer #legend https://t.co/hDcK8orbuR

Birmingham 81 @Birmingham_81 RIP Klaus Schulze. A true pioneer - this was filmed way back in 1973. The full clip with added Guru Guru is at youtu.be/HDtYbuWWnrs RIP Klaus Schulze. A true pioneer - this was filmed way back in 1973. The full clip with added Guru Guru is at youtu.be/HDtYbuWWnrs https://t.co/9FXDL1HeIQ

Miguel Oliveira @MiguelOlivei007

RIP Klaus Schulze 🏻 🏻 Definitely one of the greats!RIP Klaus Schulze Definitely one of the greats!RIP Klaus Schulze 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/9rk2qgMPTA

Jeremy Allen @jeres Gutted to hear about Klaus Schulze. I just interviewed him last week! A lovely chap and a true pioneer. RIP Gutted to hear about Klaus Schulze. I just interviewed him last week! A lovely chap and a true pioneer. RIP https://t.co/1g6AjDPbJy

matt jencik @mattjencik RIP Klaus Schulze

spacing out to Timewind currently as one should RIP Klaus Schulze spacing out to Timewind currently as one should https://t.co/SK1HvRLnv8

Steve Silberman @stevesilberman RIP, electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze. (The cigarette makes this pic.) RIP, electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze. (The cigarette makes this pic.) https://t.co/oEwIzHxziX

Dorian Cope @OnThisDeity Woke to the news of Klaus Schulze. He was an absolute icon in this household. RIP Cosmic Maestro Woke to the news of Klaus Schulze. He was an absolute icon in this household. RIP Cosmic Maestro 💔

Schulze is survived by his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren. Further details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

