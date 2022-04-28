Who was Klaus Schulze? Tributes pour in as prolific German electronic music pioneer dies aged 74

Famous composer and musician Klaus Schulze passed away on April 26, aged 74. His record label announced that he died following a long illness. SPV managing director Frank Uhle said:
“We were shocked and saddened to hear the news of Klaus Schulze’s sudden death. We lose and will miss a good personal friend — one of the most influential and important composers of electronic music — a man of conviction and an exceptional artist. Our thoughts are with his wife, sons, and family in this hour. His always cheerful nature, innovative spirit, and impressive body of work remain indelibly rooted in our memories.”
Everything known about Klaus Schulze
Born on August 4, 1947, Klaus was a drummer for the band Psy Free in 1969. He left the band in 1970 and formed Ash Ra Tempel with Manuel Gottsching and Hartmut Enke. He then chose to leave the group and pursue a solo career.
Schulze released his debut album Irrlicht in 1972, followed by Cyborg in 1973. He continued to release more albums, and the most successful ones include Timewind, Moondawn, Dune, and In Blue. The artist also composed background scores for horror and thriller movies like Barracuda and Next of Kin.
He changed his style from Krautrock to Berlin School with the release of Timewind and Moondawn. In the 80s, Klaus began using digital instruments alongside analog synthesizers.
The Berlin native also contributed as a musician and producer on the 1989 album of the band Alphaville, titled The Breathtaking Blue. Following the release of his 23rd album, Beyond Recall, in 1991, Schulze started using prerecorded sounds like screeching birds and sensuous female moans in his studio albums and live performances.
The German re-released his classic solo and Wahnfried albums in 2005, including bonus tracks of unreleased material recorded with the original works. He produced albums and made several live appearances with Lisa Gerrard in the last few years.
Klaus released his 40th album, Big in Japan: Live in Tokyo 2010, in September 2010. His next album, Shadowlands, was released in 2013, and the same year, the musician announced that he would not perform live on stage anymore.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes when news of Klaus Schulze’s death went viral on the internet:
Schulze is survived by his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren. Further details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.