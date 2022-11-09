Who is Kunno? Video of David Guetta onstage incident goes viral

On November 4, Friday, David Guetta attended the LOS40 Music Awards in Spain. The ceremony took place in Madrid to recognize notable musical contributions from the past year, and the DJ picked up two awards on the momentous night.

David Guetta received the Best Collaboration accolade for the song Crazy What Love Can Do, for which he worked alongside Becky Hill and Ella Henderson. He also won the award for Best Dance Artist or Producer. However, it was his interaction with social media influencer Kunno that caught the eye of netizens.

David Guetta and Kunno had an alleged awkward interaction

Durante la entrega de premios de '#Los40MusicAwards' en #España, el DJ David Guetta se negó y tomó su distancia para que el tiktoker Kunno lo saludara de beso.

When the DJ was called to collect the award from the hosts of the event, Kunno and Diaz, netizens noticed a peculiar exchange between the three onstage.

In a video that is going viral across social media, Guetta can be seen approaching Kunno on stage, who stood closest to him. Guetta and Kunno go on to hug each other. The musician then embraces Diaz, who also gives a brief kiss to Guetta.

Netizens are now claiming that the DJ held his face away from Kunno so that the latter would not be able to kiss him, which was odd since he was comfortable with getting a kiss from the other host.

Who is Kunno? TikToker seemingly ignored by David Guetta

A native of Monterrey, Mexico, 22-year-old Kunno is a celebrated content creator. His TikTok account has amassed more than 26 million followers. Kunno started to gain traction online in 2020 after his Kunno Caminata video went viral on the video-sharing platform.

After attaining stardom online, he went on to appear in the television series Como Dice el Dicho in September 2020. He also released his own music in 2021. A few of his singles include Tal Vez No, Crush, and Hoy Te Toca among others.

The content creator also has an eponymous YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 700k subscribers. His most recent video was uploaded a month ago, titled Una noche conmigo en un supermercado en Miami.

The TikToker has collaborated with several successful content creators, including Verónica Montes, Livia Brito, Thalía, and Kenia Os among others. Sources claim that Kunno was named after Mexican actor Kuno Becker, who is best known for his 2005 football film Goal!.

It seems that Kunno was thrilled to present the award to Guetta. In fact, he posted a video of the moment on his Instagram profile. The caption read:

“Giving an award to @davidguetta at @los40spain”

Netizens engage in a meme session over alleged David Guetta snub

Several netizens made fun of the awkward moment between Kuno and Guetta.

Twitter user @OriginalPlatano said,

“Kunno’s face when David Guetta did not want to greet him with a kiss.” (translated)

@Catuitero joked online,

“I am Kunno and this life is David Guetta.”

Yet another Twitter user posted a memorable meme.

Neither the DJ nor the influencer has addressed the situation at the time of writing this article.

