Who is Kwadwo Brathwaite? Epcot’s “cutting the line” drama explored as college kid lies about playing for the UCF football team

A university student, Kwadwo Brathwaite made his way into the spotlight after a video went viral on social media over the weekend, where a group of college students can be seen cutting the line at Disney World’s Epcot Park. Kwadwo Brathwaite can then be heard saying he plays football for the University of Central Florida (UCF).

Brathwaite can be heard saying,

"I play football at the University of Central Florida, p***y... I make money, homie, I'm a businessman."

When Kwadwo Brathwaite's video began making the rounds on social media over the weekend, it also caught the attention of UCF, who released a statement on the same platform asserting that Kwadwo Brathwaite was lying and that he didn't play football for the team. In a statement, UCF posted on Monday, it said:

"The individual in the video on TikTok is not a member of our football team and never has been.”

On the other hand, as the video went viral on social media, many confused Kwadwo Brathwaite to be UCF’s Preston Foreman. However, Foreman also posted a video on TikTok and clarified that it was not him in the 3-minute-long video. He said:

"As you can clearly see, I'm not the guy in that Epcot TikTok video. I have no dreads, I don't have tattoos, I'm in a sling. UCF Football would never recruit someone like that, nor would they ever tolerate having someone like that on the team."

“I got recorded when I was emotional”: Kwadwo Brathwaite apologizes for making false claims

Kwadwo Brathwaite has around 3300 followers on Instagram and posts workout-related videos. While most of his videos and posts had hundreds of likes before the “cutting the line” incident, as soon as his video went viral, social media posts of the college student saw a spike in views as many were drawn towards his profile.

HITC reports that although he does not play football for UCF, he did play football for Spruce Creek High School in Florida.

The influencer faced massive backlash and also limited the comments on his profile as many people slammed him on his videos for the incident. All of the backlash and the clarification from the UCF football team made him post an apology for his fake claims. Taking to TikTok, he apologized for his actions and said,

“I got recorded when I was emotional. Because these dudes gave racial slurs.”

He then claimed there was more to the whole story which has not been shown in the video, as he stated how the other students slammed him for being Black and also passed racial slurs. He claimed that he lost his temper, and made the false claim about being in the UCF football team.

While social media users continued to bash the college students, Kwadwo apologized to the other students and their families by stating that there are “two sides to every story.”

Kwadwo concluded the video by stating that he did not skip any line, and he and his friend were not removed by the park authorities. As per Orlando Weekly, the video was taken by the father of the students who were allegedly cut in the line by Brathwaite.