Who is Kyle Scheele? Kum & Go and Red Bull create official meal after viral ‘fake ad’ TikTok prank wins hearts

TikToker and motivational speaker Kyle Scheele is winning the hearts of many citizens after a prank he created is supporting many youngsters who do not receive ample meals.

The social media star created a cardboard cutout of himself and placed it at a Kum & Go gas station. It showcased Kyle Scheele holding a pizza guitar which advertised a fake “Scheele Meale.”

Though it was created and placed at the gas station as a prank, the company decided to make it an authentic meal after a video clip showcasing the prank had gained over 21 million views online.

Kum & Go has partnered with Red Bull to bring the “Scheele Meale” to life. A $5 Red Bull along with a pizza sandwich would be sold.

Additionally, $2 from every purchased “Scheele Meale” would be donated to No Kid Hungry. Springfield Insider also reported that Red Bull would match up to the donation made by Kum & Go.

Where is Kyle Scheele from?

The Springfield, Missouri, native created the prank after being inspired by a Post Malone cardboard cutout. Kyle Scheele asked a Kum & Go employee where the cutouts came from, to which the convenience store person reportedly said:

“Man, I don’t even know where that stuff comes from. It just shows up when the vendors bring it.”

Kyle Scheele went on to create his own cardboard cutout following the conversation.

The TikToker’s official website states that he is an inspiring author and speaker. He added that he has:

“challenged tens of thousands of students across the nation to build a better world.”

The “Scheele Meale” star lives with his wife Lindsay and four kids.

Kum & Go explains why they partnered with Kyle Scheele

The brand mentioned that they did not gravitate towards the internet sensation just for his three million TikTok followers but also his “super engaging” sense of humor. They said in a statement:

“He’s not bound by constraints, and we sort of feel the same way at Kum & Go.”

Speaking of the opportunity to work on Kum & Go’s latest project, Kyle Scheele stated that it felt imperative to “use all of this attention on TikTok to raise money for such an important cause while being able to give the fans what they want at the same time.”

Edited by Ravi Iyer