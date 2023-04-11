Who is Lacorvis Tamar Daley? Suspect identified as Orlando park shooting leaves three dead

On Sunday, April 9, Orlando police shot dead 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley, identified as the suspect in the Orlando Park shooting.

Police characterized the killings as domestic violence that resulted in the death of three people at a home at 614 Grand Street near Grand Avenue Park, Orlando, Florida, sometime before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as 69-year-old Carole Fulmore, 13-year-old Damionna Reed and 7-year-old Cameron Bouie.

When officers reported to the scene, they heard shots being fired and the suspect, Lacorvis Tamar Daley, emerging from the home. He then fired at the officers who shot back, according to Orlando PD.

The shootout left Daley fatally injured, following which he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Orlando Park shooting suspect Lacorvis Tamar Daley killed in shootout

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters that they arrived at the location three minutes after police received a call for domestic violence.

Orlando Police @OrlandoPolice Media Briefing provided by Chief Smith can be watched here: Media Briefing provided by Chief Smith can be watched here: https://t.co/jSxXc2NMpy

Speaking about the situation that occurred after homicide suspect Daley walked out of the home, Smith said:

"The suspect walked out of the house, walked towards the officers, shot at the officers, the officers returned fire and the suspect fell. We detained the suspect, who was later deceased."

When police stepped inside the house, they found three victims with gunshot wounds, all of whom had succumbed to their injuries. One of the victims, a 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Smith added:

"We cleared the house and in the house we found three people who were shot. OPD itself transported a young child to the hospital who died upon arrival at the hospital. So we have three victims who came out of the house and the one suspect that we shot."

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called the incident "a horrific, tragic situation." Tweeting about the same, Dyer wrote:

"Sending support to the family members of the victims, as well as the officers, who were thankfully unharmed."

Moreover, the two officers involved in the shootout will be placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with the department policy. The police further stated that the body cam footage will be publicly available within 30 days.

An internal investigation will also be conducted and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office will carry out independent reviews as per protocol in police-involved shootings, Orlando police said.

Investigations are underway to understand whether Daley had any criminal history, Public Information Manager Andrea Otero said in a report by NBC. Otero maintained that police are also looking into whether any 911 calls were made before Sunday from the same address to report domestic violence.

Jeremy Thurston @jeremy_thurston @orlandomayor And the Governor is giving Everyone 18 and over to get a gun. Our news will be like this daily and even worse @orlandomayor And the Governor is giving Everyone 18 and over to get a gun. Our news will be like this daily and even worse

A family friend of the suspect, speaking to FOX 35, said:

"The strangest thing we thought was, for a young man, he didn't interact with nobody. He stayed to himself and all he did was work."

Speaking to News 6, District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill said:

"It’s heart wrenching to wake up to his horrific news of a family and a child being murdered here on Resurrection Sunday, Easter Sunday. Thinking where they would be having possibly a family gathering and an Easter egg hunt that I’m sponsoring right there in Parramore, and a child losing their life, just a family losing their life, is unimaginable."

Poll : 0 votes