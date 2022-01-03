Who was Lady Farnham? Queen Elizabeth’s close friend and lady-in-waiting dies aged 90 

Lady Farnham, Queen Elizabeth’s close friend and longstanding lady-in-waiting, passed away on December 29, 2021, at the age of 90. The news of her demise was confirmed by a royal source to The Telegraph:

“It is very sad for the Queen. Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always so good humoured. She was also a very glamorous and attractive woman. She was always very generous to new people joining the household.”

Dickie Arbiter LVO 🇬🇧 @RoyalDickie I am very saddened to hear of the passing of friend and former colleague Lady Diana Farnham. Everyone loved Diana, she was good humoured and very glamorous. It'll be sad for The Queen too having now lost two friends in the space of a month - the Duchess of Grafton and now Diana I am very saddened to hear of the passing of friend and former colleague Lady Diana Farnham. Everyone loved Diana, she was good humoured and very glamorous. It'll be sad for The Queen too having now lost two friends in the space of a month - the Duchess of Grafton and now Diana https://t.co/NAYYII6uKe

The source also mentioned that Lady Farnham’s loss has left the Queen completely devastated:

“It has not been a good year for the Queen - losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham. They were dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties. Unfortunately a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about.”

The unfortunate news came days after the Queen lost another loyal aide, Ann Fortune FitzRoy, Duchess of Grafton and former Mistress of the Robes, who served Her Majesty since 1967. She passed away on December 3, 2021.

No immediate cause of Lady Farnham’s death has been revealed so far but it is likely she passed away due to natural causes. The latest losses came months after the Queen’s husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip, died in April 2021.

Lady Farnham joined the royal household in 1987 as the lady of the bedchamber

Lady Farnham joined the royal household as the lady of the bedchamber in 1987 (Image via Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Lady Farnham, aka Diana Maxwell, was born as Diana Marion Gunnis and was known as Marion among her loved ones. She married Lord Farnham, aka Barry Maxwell, in 1959 and joined the royal household in 1987 as the lady of the bedchamber.

The noblewoman served as the monarch’s lady-in-waiting and also became her close friend and associate. As part of her role, Lady Farnham assisted the Queen in her official duties and also helped her in personal matters.

Mace @RoyaleVision #royal #flashback "NOVEMBER 17, 1999: State Opening Of Parliament - The Marquess Of Cholmondeley Watching The Queen Shaking Hands With One Of The Gentlemen At Arms - The Queen's Bodyguard.behind Are The Queens Ladies In Waiting The Duchess Of Grafton (left) And Lady Farnham #royal #flashback "NOVEMBER 17, 1999: State Opening Of Parliament - The Marquess Of Cholmondeley Watching The Queen Shaking Hands With One Of The Gentlemen At Arms - The Queen's Bodyguard.behind Are The Queens Ladies In Waiting The Duchess Of Grafton (left) And Lady Farnham https://t.co/ltdcACmKMe

In 1998, Her Majesty appointed the British courtier her Commander, Royal Victorian Order (CVO), in recognition of her personal service. She was also appointed Dame Commander, Royal Victorian Order, in 2010 for her services to the royal family.

Lady Farnham accompanied the monarch to several royal events and tours, including a recognized tour of the Republic of Ireland in 2011. She also appeared at the notable Diamond Jubilee celebrations alongside Queen Elizabeth in 2012 as Prince Phillip failed to attend the event due to his ill health.

The royal lady lost her husband in 2001 but continued to serve the Queen. She is survived by her two adoptive daughters, Harriet (57) and Sophia (54), as well as four grandchildren, Araminta (28), Henry (26), Elsa (15), and Celia (13).

