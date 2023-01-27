Who did Lance Kerwin play in Little House on the Prairie? Tributes pour in as former child star dies aged 62

Lance Kerwin, a former child artist who became well-known after appearing in several TV movies and shows, passed away at 62 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The actor played Danny Peters in the western historical drama series Little House on the Prairie. He has also appeared as the lead in made-for-TV projects such as The Loneliest Runner, Salem's Lot, and James at 15.

Kerwin's passing was confirmed by his daughter Savanah Kerwin, who shared the sad news in a Facebook post. Addressing her friends on Facebook, Savanah wrote:

"I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify, but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies. He loved each and every one of you."

As of this writing, the cause of death is still unknown.

"One of the greatest child actors of any era": Netizens pay tribute to Lance Kerwin on Twitter

After netizens learned about Kerwin's passing through his daughter's Facebook post, they rushed to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor. Many shared their memories of how they were familiar with Kerwin's work during their childhood. User @BillGanz even wrote how Lance Kerwin will be "one of the greatest child actors of any era."

BillGanz @BillGanz One of the greatest child actors of any era. RIP Lance Kerwin One of the greatest child actors of any era. RIP Lance Kerwin https://t.co/uxIdl3bQaD

Daniel Marley @UlteriousFilm



#RIP Robert Mitchum stars as A Killer in the Family (1983), with Lance Kerwin [in the first shot here], James Spader, & Eric Stoltz as the sons who just broke dad out of jail. The late Stuart Margolin plays Mitchum's ex-cellmate. #LanceKerwin (November 6, 1960–January 24, 2023) Robert Mitchum stars as A Killer in the Family (1983), with Lance Kerwin [in the first shot here], James Spader, & Eric Stoltz as the sons who just broke dad out of jail. The late Stuart Margolin plays Mitchum's ex-cellmate.#RIP #LanceKerwin (November 6, 1960–January 24, 2023) https://t.co/j2T4Rsb1dS

Peter Hackman @pjhackman Rest in peace to actor Lance Kerwin.



I was lucky enough to meet last year. VERY VERY kind, gracious and he said he attended the scoring sessions of 1979's TV mini-series SALEM'S LOT. Lance had quite the career in the 70's and 80's performing in many classic TV shows. Rest in peace to actor Lance Kerwin.I was lucky enough to meet last year. VERY VERY kind, gracious and he said he attended the scoring sessions of 1979's TV mini-series SALEM'S LOT. Lance had quite the career in the 70's and 80's performing in many classic TV shows. https://t.co/PUyThc9YCX

Let Christy Take It Podcast @LetChristy



Our condolences go out to his family and friends. @LetChristy were saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Kerwin.. We interviewed Lance and he was an absolute gent..Our condolences go out to his family and friends. @LetChristy were saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Kerwin.. We interviewed Lance and he was an absolute gent.. 😢 💔 Our condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/ZTlu07wDYp

I Bought That Comic 🇺🇦 🌻 @BoughtThatComic Saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Kerwin at only 62. JAMES AT 15 was required viewing, and the episode where he lost his virginity was an indelible - and highly controversial - television moment. Saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Kerwin at only 62. JAMES AT 15 was required viewing, and the episode where he lost his virginity was an indelible - and highly controversial - television moment. https://t.co/rMHbPO5hU2

kindertrauma® @kindertrauma RIP Lance Kerwin. So relatable in everything he was in and especially SALEM’S LOT (‘79). Big part of my childhood & one of the few who had the same first name as me when I was growing up. RIP Lance Kerwin. So relatable in everything he was in and especially SALEM’S LOT (‘79). Big part of my childhood & one of the few who had the same first name as me when I was growing up. https://t.co/XfQgYHU2fD

David Sobolov @volobos ComicsintheGoldenAge @ComicsintheGA R.I.P. Lance Kerwin. He was in a ton of stuff when I was growing up, but my favorite was the awesome miniseries Salem’s Lot that I rewatch every October. #LanceKerwin R.I.P. Lance Kerwin. He was in a ton of stuff when I was growing up, but my favorite was the awesome miniseries Salem’s Lot that I rewatch every October. #LanceKerwin https://t.co/PAMdv2neL5 Lance Kerwin was a few years older than me but played characters who were almost exactly my age when I was in my teens. His performances helped me a lot to navigate being a teenager. Thanks for that, Lance. twitter.com/comicsinthega/… Lance Kerwin was a few years older than me but played characters who were almost exactly my age when I was in my teens. His performances helped me a lot to navigate being a teenager. Thanks for that, Lance. twitter.com/comicsinthega/…

Epic Film Guys ® @EpicFilmGuys We’re sad to hear that Lance Kerwin, star of Tobe Hooper’s Salem's Lot, among many other movies and television shows, has passed away at the age of 62.



R.I.P. We’re sad to hear that Lance Kerwin, star of Tobe Hooper’s Salem's Lot, among many other movies and television shows, has passed away at the age of 62.R.I.P. https://t.co/PkliM14Em0

TooMuchStuff @OBrien64 RIP to Lance Kerwin, back left, with Brad Savage @ChillerTheatre last October during the "Salem'sLot" photo opp. Was a pleasure to talk to him the couple of times he joined us. RIP to Lance Kerwin, back left, with Brad Savage @ChillerTheatre last October during the "Salem'sLot" photo opp. Was a pleasure to talk to him the couple of times he joined us. https://t.co/iKnjahmNSp

Jamie Ford @JamieFord RIP Lance Kerwin. James at 15 was my favorite show as a 5th grader and informed the kind of coming-of-age stories I would later write.



So glad that I tracked him down when I was in Hawaii for the Kauai Writers Conference a few years go. Very nice guy. RIP Lance Kerwin. James at 15 was my favorite show as a 5th grader and informed the kind of coming-of-age stories I would later write. So glad that I tracked him down when I was in Hawaii for the Kauai Writers Conference a few years go. Very nice guy. https://t.co/zBCh2cZKEN

King Dinösaur @ScottMWest #LanceKerwin Just found out that Lance Kerwin has died. He was a big part of my childhood. RIP. Just found out that Lance Kerwin has died. He was a big part of my childhood. RIP. 😞 #LanceKerwin https://t.co/teb4Up8Usi

James L. Neibaur @JimLNeibaur SAD FAREWELL

Actor Lance Kerwin's daughter Savanah has announced on FB that he died yesterday. It hasn't hit mainstream press yet, and I usually wait for that confirmation (so many hoaxes) but I figure his daughter is a reliable source. This is very sad news. Mr Kerwin was 62. SAD FAREWELLActor Lance Kerwin's daughter Savanah has announced on FB that he died yesterday. It hasn't hit mainstream press yet, and I usually wait for that confirmation (so many hoaxes) but I figure his daughter is a reliable source. This is very sad news. Mr Kerwin was 62. https://t.co/pUvddbUvh9

Wh-What? @JaeMar68 R.I.P. Lance Kerwin

My first celebrity crush when I was 9 R.I.P. Lance KerwinMy first celebrity crush when I was 9 https://t.co/pizAgnFnui

Daniel Marley @UlteriousFilm



#RIP James Spader, Eric Stoltz, and the late Lance Kerwin, in a chilling TV-movie, A KILLER IN THE FAMILY (1983), based on a 1978 crime case. #LanceKerwin (November 6, 1960 – January 24, 2023) James Spader, Eric Stoltz, and the late Lance Kerwin, in a chilling TV-movie, A KILLER IN THE FAMILY (1983), based on a 1978 crime case.#RIP #LanceKerwin (November 6, 1960 – January 24, 2023) https://t.co/3jpkFOXTKE

Several actors and celebrities have also paid tribute to Kerwin. Renowned Canadian voice actor David Sobolov thanked Lance for helping him "navigate being a teenager" through performances:

"Lance Kerwin was a few years older than me but played characters who were almost exactly my age when I was in my teens. His performances helped me a lot to navigate being a teenager. Thanks for that, Lance."

Kerwin's co-star from Escape to Witch Mountain, Ike Eisenmann, also shared his heartfelt message on Twitter that the late-actor was his inspiration to be the best in life:

"I am beyond heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of my greatest friends and co-stars I have ever worked with, Lance Kerwin. He was the child actor that inspired me to be the best that I could be because he was the best I had ever seen. Rest in peace my friend."

Ike Eisenmann @Ike_Eisenmann I am beyond heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of my greatest friends and co-stars I have ever worked with, Lance Kerwin. He was the child actor that inspired me to be the best that I could be because he was the best I had ever seen. Rest in peace my friend. I am beyond heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of my greatest friends and co-stars I have ever worked with, Lance Kerwin. He was the child actor that inspired me to be the best that I could be because he was the best I had ever seen. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/qclYBVGuKK

Meanwhile, Grammy-winner Michael McKean, also famous for playing Chuck McGill on Better Call Saul, wrote that Lance Kerwin had a "terrific humanity" rarely seen in actors:

"I never met Lance Kerwin, but I did have a TV in the '70s, and saw a lot of kid actors. This one had a terrific humanity you didn't see just everywhere. RIP Lance Kerwin."

Michael McKean @MJMcKean I never met Lance Kerwin, but I did have a TV in the '70s, and saw a lot of kid actors. This one had a terrific humanity you didn't see just everywhere. RIP Lance Kerwin. I never met Lance Kerwin, but I did have a TV in the '70s, and saw a lot of kid actors. This one had a terrific humanity you didn't see just everywhere. RIP Lance Kerwin.

For those unaware, Savanah Kerwin also created a GoFundMe page with a $10,000 goal after her father's death to support her siblings Fox, Terah, Kailani, and Justus. Readers can find the link to the fundraiser on Savanah's Facebook timeline.

Kerwin is survived by his wife, Yvonne, and five children, including his daughter Savanah, from his first marriage.

