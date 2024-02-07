Who is Larry David's wife? All to know about his marital life

Ashley Underwood is the wife of Larry David, the American comedian, actor and co-creator of the popular television series, Seinfeld, and the star of the sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm. They met at a birthday party in 2017, and got married on Oct. 8, 2020.

Despite being married to one of the most well-known funny men in Hollywood, Ashley has maintained a sense of mystery. There isn't much information on her, and yet her relationship with Larry David and their marriage give an interesting dimension to the icon's personal life.

Let's dispel the mystery surrounding Underwood, and learn more about her Hollywood career, her relationship with Larry David, and the reason she prefers privacy.

Know more about Larry David's wife, Ashley Underwood

David and wife Ashley Underwood (Image via curbourlarrydavid@Instagram)

1) How Ashley met Larry

Larry David and Ashley Underwood's romantic relationship began in 2017 after they met at Sacha Baron Cohen's birthday party. Their first conversation, while seated next to each other, laid the groundwork for the public's fascination with their connection.

2) From love to marriage

From love to marriage (Image via IMDb)

Ashley Underwood moved in with Larry and his daughter Cazzie David in 2019. Ashley had to face a lot of difficulties in integrating into the lives of the father and daughter.

However, the couple were determined to make the marriage work, and their efforts paid off. On Oct. 8, 2020, the couple got married in Southern California.

3) Professional and personal life

Ashley Underwood is a well-known producer who began her career in Hollywood in 2018 when she became a member of the group behind Baron Cohen's Who Is America?

Her career is further entwined with powerful personalities in the entertainment business by her affiliation with actress Isla Fisher, Cohen's wife.

Underwood loves animals. She moved into David's Pacific Palisades house in 2019 and brought her cat Elwood along with her, according to a Jan. 2020 GQ feature.

The couple also adopted an Australian shepherd puppy named Bernie in honor of David's distant cousin Bernie Sanders.

4) Ashley loves David's sense of humor

Larry in Curb Your Enthusiasm (Image via IMDb)

Underwood is also a fan of her husband's humor. In Feb. 2020, she told GQ that it lets the two come and leave events as they please. Underwood stated:

"We'll be at a dinner party, and Larry will take his last bit of food and just stand up for us to go. I just shrug. He gets the laugh, and I get to ride his coattails."

5) Maintaining a low profile

Ashley with husband Larry (Image via IMDb)

Even though Ashley Underwood is married to David, she has skillfully kept a low profile, protecting her personal life from the prying eyes.

David postponed the release of an HBO documentary on his life in Feb 2022, which may have provided additional context for understanding Underwood's character. HBO Documentaries tweeted:

"Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience."