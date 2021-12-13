Who was Larry Sellers? Tributes pour in as 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' star dies aged 72

Actor Larry Sellers recently died on December 8 at the age of 72. He was mostly known for his appearances in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and the news was confirmed by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta, and son, Jerry Wolf. However, the cause of death remains unknown for now.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Jane Seymour mentioned in her latest Instagram post that Larry Sellers was the heart and spirit of the show, and it aired 150 episodes on CBS from 1993 to 1998.
Seymour continued by saying that Sellers’ presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual. She said that she was lucky to have had those wonderful years together, and he would be missed by everyone. Seymour concluded the post by paying condolences to Sellers' family and friends.
Journey of Larry Sellers in the film industry
Born on October 2, 1949, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, he was a popular actor and stuntman. He mostly played the role of native American characters, including Cloud Dancing on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.
Larry Sellers was also a technical advisor on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and his character appeared throughout all six seasons of the show. Sellers reprised his role in the television film, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Movie, released in 1999.
According to an article published by journalist C.L. Harmon back in 2017, Larry Sellers wanted his character on Dr. Quinn to be represented as the real native American of tribal ethnicity and Native American people.
Sellers also appeared in the western comedy Lightning Jack and Wayne’s World 2. He has made several television appearances that include major roles in Walker and Texas Ranger and frontier adventure series like Hawkeye, Beverly Hills, The Sopranos, and more.
Sellers has been an Osage language instructor in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, since 2016. His biography mentions that he taught American Indian history and was a Fellow at the Newberry Library Center for the History of the American Indian. He also supported the children’s literacy program Reading is Fundamental.
Fans pay tribute to Larry Sellers on Twitter
Larry Sellers was a part of the film industry for a long time. Fans and other popular personalities paid tribute to the late actor as soon as they heard the news:
Sellers is survived by his wife Susie Duff and son Jerry Wolf. Both mother and son are actors.