Who did Larry Storch play in The Ghost Busters? Tributes pour in as beloved actor and comedian dies aged 99

On Friday, July 8, renowned comedian turned actor Larry Storch passed away at the age of 99. Storch was well-known for his role in CBS' The Ghost Busters, where he played the character of Eddie Spencer.

He also gained renown for his various appearances in popular TV series F Troop.

The actor's official Facebook page shared the news of his demise and revealed that Storch had died in his sleep.

The Facebook post mentioned:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment…"

CBS News also reported that Storch's manager Matt Beckoff revealed that the actor had died of natural causes. His demise comes just five months prior to what would have been his 100th birthday. The actor was married to Norma Catherine Greve from 1961 until her demise in 2003.

The couple is now survived by three children and several grandchildren.

Exploring Larry Storch's legacy featuring his iconic roles in F Troop and The Ghost Busters

In the F Troop television series, he portrayed multiple characters, including Corporal Randolph Agarn, Dmitri Agarnoff and Lucky Pierre Agarniere. He made an appearance in about 65 episodes across the show's two-year run from 1965 to 1967. Despite the short stint, F Troop received a lot of popularity at the time.

In 1975, Storch essayed the role of Eddie Spencer in CBS' live-action children's TV series, The Ghost Busters. This series must not be confused with Columbia Pictures' 1980 film franchise directed by Ivan Reitman, titled The Ghostbusters, which too has a similar premise.

Apart from his usual appearance as Spencer, in one episode of The Ghost Busters, Storch also played the role of Big Al. The actor has been credited in around 15 episodes of the series.

Netizens react to Larry Storch's demise

Following the news of his demise, admirers of the veteran actor took to social media to express their condolences. Numerous fans also thanked him for the many comedic roles he had played throughout his career.

Darren DeBari Movie Discussion @DarrenDebari #LarryStorch

Larry Storch passed away in his sleep last night. He was 99 and always a character. He also appreciated his fans. RIP and thanks for the laughs, Sir! Larry Storch passed away in his sleep last night. He was 99 and always a character. He also appreciated his fans. RIP and thanks for the laughs, Sir! #LarryStorchLarry Storch passed away in his sleep last night. He was 99 and always a character. He also appreciated his fans. RIP and thanks for the laughs, Sir! https://t.co/OMIYMnFrWm

Jenny @thejennypantsss In 2013 I went to Comic Con and saw Larry Storch sitting at his table with no one around. I decided to go over and tell him that my mom loved F Troop and would have loved to meet him but she couldn’t be there. He then offered to call her on the phone. 1/2 In 2013 I went to Comic Con and saw Larry Storch sitting at his table with no one around. I decided to go over and tell him that my mom loved F Troop and would have loved to meet him but she couldn’t be there. He then offered to call her on the phone. 1/2 https://t.co/Q7XNeAiYXn

Peter Marshall @PeterMarshallHS Sad to learn of Larry Storch's passing. Known him since we were teens in NYC. A wonderful man, brilliantly talented, great impressionist & even scouted by Brooklyn Dodgers. Didn't work together but saw each other a lot. He sure had a great life. Rest in Peace old friend. Sad to learn of Larry Storch's passing. Known him since we were teens in NYC. A wonderful man, brilliantly talented, great impressionist & even scouted by Brooklyn Dodgers. Didn't work together but saw each other a lot. He sure had a great life. Rest in Peace old friend. https://t.co/ntlDohLKET

James Urbaniak @JamesUrbaniak RIP Larry Storch, who as a postwar comic in L.A. is believed to have invented the "Judy Judy Judy" Cary Grant impression. (excerpt from Cary Grant interview:) RIP Larry Storch, who as a postwar comic in L.A. is believed to have invented the "Judy Judy Judy" Cary Grant impression. (excerpt from Cary Grant interview:) https://t.co/T4ovJ3ynTh

Alan Spencer @MrAlanSpencer Larry Storch had a long, long career… but his turn as “The Groovy Guru” on “Get Smart!” remains one of the greatest guest star turns of all time. Due to his passing, that dippy song will be stuck in my head all day today. Larry Storch had a long, long career… but his turn as “The Groovy Guru” on “Get Smart!” remains one of the greatest guest star turns of all time. Due to his passing, that dippy song will be stuck in my head all day today.

Jeff Harris @nemalki Phineas J. Whoopie, you're the greatest.



RIP Larry Storch, the last living voice actor of the theatrical era of Looney Tunes shorts (literally giving the final LT line as Cool Cat) & the last living cast member of the popular sitcom F-Troop.



Salute, corporal. Phineas J. Whoopie, you're the greatest.RIP Larry Storch, the last living voice actor of the theatrical era of Looney Tunes shorts (literally giving the final LT line as Cool Cat) & the last living cast member of the popular sitcom F-Troop. Salute, corporal. https://t.co/udulpIYEra

Toon In With Me @tooninwithmetv R.I.P Larry Storch



Not too long ago we showed the cartoon with the debut appearance of his character Cool Cat. He voiced the Bengal tiger who was the final star of the original Warner Bros. theatrical cartoons R.I.P Larry StorchNot too long ago we showed the cartoon with the debut appearance of his character Cool Cat. He voiced the Bengal tiger who was the final star of the original Warner Bros. theatrical cartoons https://t.co/2wTIXNUmCB

Dave Gold @DavidLeeGold 99 years old. A Hollywood icon. Funny and gracious, right to the end.



You shall be missed Larry Storch. 99 years old. A Hollywood icon. Funny and gracious, right to the end.You shall be missed Larry Storch. https://t.co/YybeF5Uedc

ClassicActorsOfHollywood @CAOH110291 I'm so sorry to share the news that Larry Storch has died at the age of 99. A life well lived. RIP Larry I'm so sorry to share the news that Larry Storch has died at the age of 99. A life well lived. RIP Larry 💔 https://t.co/I2V2rmjFpv

Bill Green @wdgreen340 The great Larry Storch passed away last night. He was one of the many actors that made my years growing up amazing. From F-Troop to The Ghost Busters, his comedic timing and personality were spectacular. RIP Larry - #LarryStorch The great Larry Storch passed away last night. He was one of the many actors that made my years growing up amazing. From F-Troop to The Ghost Busters, his comedic timing and personality were spectacular. RIP Larry - #LarryStorch https://t.co/Yv6CfKxmZV

Chris Schrock @ChrisSchrock73

He was hilarious in this episode of Married With Children @BeschlossDC “Larry Storch School of Acting”He was hilarious in this episode of Married With Children @BeschlossDC “Larry Storch School of Acting”He was hilarious in this episode of Married With Children https://t.co/UEVG9UFIMS

Exploring Larry Storch's journey as a comedian and actor

After growing up amid the Great Depression, Larry Storch reportedly served in the US Navy. Before his Navy service, Storch had performed in some places as a stand-up comic. His foray into the comedy scene continued after his service in the Navy as well. According to Gary Brumburgh's recollection of the actor's career, a meeting with comedian Phil Harris landed him a gig to open for I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball's husband Desi Arnaz, who was having a show at Ciro's Le Disc nightclub in West Hollywood.

In the late 1940s, Storch forayed into TV shows after briefly being an impressionist on the radio. In 1953, the comedian had his own short-lived comedy variety show, called The Larry Storch Show. Following this, he appeared in numerous one-time appearances in TV shorts, TV series episodes, and as a comedian for talk shows.

Through the 1960s, Storch received a significant breakthrough in his career with roles in the animated TV series Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales. In the show, he voiced characters like Phineas J. Whoopee, Rocky Maninoff, and Red Beard, amongst others. The children's animated series ran for three years, from 1963 to 1966, and had over 70 episodes that credited Storch.

In 1965, Storch also appeared in F Troop, which ended up being a career-defining role for the actor. Two years later, his role in the series earned him an Emmy nomination in the category of "Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series."

Storch had an active career that spanned over six decades, with most of his last roles being in 2005. However, his final role onscreen was in an episode of 2010's Medium Rare TV series.

Throughout his career, Larry Storch made his mark with credited roles in around 249 projects.

