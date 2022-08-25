Who is Laura Harrier? Meet the actor who plays Robin Gevins in Hulu series Mike

With the release date of Hulu's Mike edging closer, there has been a spark of interest in cast members like Trevante Rhodes, Harvey Keitel, and Laura Harrier, all of whom portray essential roles in the Mike Tyson biopic. The limited series will focus on Tyson's life both inside and outside the ring, tracing his controversial yet hugely successful career.

Directed by Steven Rogers, this series will release on August 25, 2022, on Hulu. The synopsis for the series reads:

"From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, Executive Producer of Our Kind of People, MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."

The immensely talented Laura Harrier will portray Mike Tyson's first wife, Robin Givens. Read on for more details about the brilliant American actress.

Laura Harrier was interested in fashion previously

It seems like the cast of Mike is loaded with star power, and Laura Harrier's presence is another shot in the right direction. The American actress and model has been a phenomenon since she was 17. Born on March 28, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois, she was raised in Evanston, where she attended Evanston Township High School.

Her affinity for acting began after her mother enrolled her in acting classes at a young age. As a child, she suffered from a speech problem that triggered self-confidence issues within her, and acting classes were a way to combat this. Despite being actively involved in drama and theatre, she became interested in fashion in high school. She began modeling at 17 and moved to New York City to study art history at the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Her modeling career was immensely successful, with some big names like IMG Models, Wilhelmina Models, and Elite Model Management representing her. After getting tired of doing only modeling gigs, she started acting in commercials and student films. Laura Harrier studied acting in the two-year program at the William Esper Studio.

Laura Harrier's big break came through the soap opera One Life to Live (2013). After a few guest appearances, Harrier made her film debut with The Last Five Years (2014). After this, Marvel's Spider-Man Homecoming (2017) shot her to global fame when she portrayed Liz Allan, Peter's love interest in high school. She also played an essential role in the critically acclaimed BlacKkKlansman (2018).

She has also worked on projects like Balance, Not Symmetry, The Starling, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (cameo). She will now portray the role of Robin Givens in the upcoming Hulu show, and her character already looks very exciting from the trailer.

Mike will premiere on August 25, 2022, on Hulu.

