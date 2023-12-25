Laura Lynch, a founding member of the country music group The Dixie Chicks, passed away in a head-on car collision in Texas on Friday, December 22, 2023. The news of her demise was confirmed by Nikol Endres, a justice of the peace in the area.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, another car collided with Lynch's while attempting to pass a vehicle on a two-way, undivided portion of the highway. Reportedly, Lynch was declared dead at the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Notably, Laura Lynch is survived by her husband, Mac Tull, a reported lottery winner and an old family friend. The couple reconnected at an open house and got married in 1997. Moreover, Lynch has a daughter named Asia. Details regarding Laura Lynch's family life are scarce as she maintained a notably private lifestyle.

Laura Lynch left Dixie Chicks 6 years after its founding

Laura Lynch was a pivotal figure in forming the country music group The Chicks. She co-founded the band in 1989 alongside Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin, and Emily Erwin. Lynch played upright bass and served as the lead vocalist for the group during her time with them. Initially, the band had a bluegrass and traditional country sound and primarily performed in Texas and surrounding states.

Lynch significantly contributed to the group's early albums. Laura's notable contributions include Thank Heavens for Dale Evans, Little Ol' Cowgirl, and Shouldn't a Told You That before leaving the band in 1995. Although these albums didn't achieve major commercial success, they were instrumental in establishing the group's initial sound and presence in the music scene.

After her departure from the band, Laura Lynch led a relatively private life. However, her contributions to the early days of The Chicks were significant. To date, she is remembered for her talent, infectious energy, and humor, all of which played a crucial role in the band's early success.

Why did Laura Lynch leave The Dixie Chicks?

Expand Tweet

According to Saving Country Music, Lynch departed from the band as they transitioned to a more commercial music style. This was evident in their approach to Monument Records' debut album, Wide Open Spaces, in 1998. This change in musical style led to her being replaced as the lead vocalist by Natalie Maines.

Furthermore, Natalie's involvement came about through a recommendation from her father, Lloyd Maines, who was a steel guitarist and had previously worked on the band's albums. In addition, the group, originally known as The Dixie Chicks, officially adopted the name The Chicks in 2020.

Lynch's former bandmates pay tribute

The Chicks are mourning over the loss of Laura Lynch, paying tribute to their former bandmate through a social media post. In their tribute, the current band members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer expressed their sorrow at Lynch's passing.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band..."

The tribute further stated:

"Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

Furthermore, musician Sheryl Crow, who has collaborated with The Chicks, commented on their Instagram post, expressing her empathy:

“Feeling your sadness.”

Additionally, Representative Roger Williams, a US congressman for the 25th District of Texas, paid his respects to X (formerly Twitter).

“Sad to hear of the passing of my dear friend Laura Lynch. Laura was a great American and an example of the American dream,” Roger wrote.

The tragic demise of Lynch has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. However, the former Chicks star continues to live through her indelible contributions to country music.