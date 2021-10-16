Who are Lauren and Mike Lamanga in 'Shark Tank'? Siblings manufacture sweaters using oyster shells and plastic

Critically acclaimed business show Shark Tank is back with its Season 13. ABC looks forward to introducing various budding entrepreneurs and business pitches to its fanbase.

The new season has very talented entrepreneurs, one of them being siblings Lauren and Mike Lamanga. The siblings, from Seabrook, New Hampshire, hope to impress the Sharks with their clothing company focused on cleaning up the ocean.

About Shark Tank contestants, Lauren and Mike Lamanga

Salty, sandy, fish & lobster-loving beach babies knew they had to do something revolving around the ocean.

"Three days after I was born, I was carried aboard a boat on the Merrimack River in Newburyport, Massachusetts."

- Mike Lamanga recollects.

Mike moved to New York City after his schooling. He dreaded mundance office work and often caught himself searching for goods that were simple and functional, but were also rugged enough to withstand his travels and outdoor adventures.

After spending years on the water, Mike was deeply affected by how much plastic and waste is drawn from the oceans. He set up Long Wharf Supply with his sister to combat the pollution situation and clean the water bodies for the next generation.

About Long Wharf Supply

Sibling entrepreneurs hope to find an investor for their company, which produces sweaters using recycled plastic and oyster shells, in Shark Tank episode 1302.

Shark Tank contestants were inspired to make the sweaters after admiring their dad's old fisherman's sweaters. The company's name was inspired by their great-grandfather, who worked as a wool sorter on Long Wharf in Boston.

The entrepreneurs have patented a nanotechnology to create “rPET yarn.” It basically fuses oyster shell with plastic, blended with high-quality fabric to make the material for the sweaters.

The company aims to help lessen ocean waste. Many people aren't aware of the fact that tons of oyster shells simply end up in landfills and go to waste.

A part of the company's profit goes to organizations that “seed” coastal oyster beds in New England.

Also Read

They started the journey with a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $75,009 in August 2020. A men's sweater ranges around $128-$158, whereas a woman's sweater is $128-$138. They also make accessories such as bags, hats, and other small goods.

With the help of further investment in Shark Tank, they can expand on production and distribution. Will a Shark think Long Wharf Supply Company is a good buy?

Edited by R. Elahi