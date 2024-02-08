Who is Lee in The Bear season 2? All to know

The Bear season 2 has continued with a stellar storyline, even more exceptional than before. The Emmy-nominated comedy-drama on FX follows the story of a gourmet chef who assumes control of his deceased brother's struggling sandwich shop in Chicago.

Enhancing the overall excitement and dramatic elements in the new episodes are several unanticipated guest stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, and Oliva Colman, who all made surprising yet highly significant appearances. Bob Odenkirk portrays the character of Lee in The Bear season 2.

However, his role holds greater importance than it appears at first glance. Directed by Christopher Storer, it features Jeremy Allen White in the role of Carmy, who encounters resistance from veteran employees Richie, Tina, Ebraheim, Neil, and Marcus after assuming control of The Original Beef. Additionally, he endeavors to instill self-assurance in Sydney, the new sous chef.

Who is Lee in The Bear season 2? Character explored

Lee is Carmy’s uncle who attended the Berzatto family’s Christmas dinner in The Bear season 2 episode 6 titled Fishes. Although season 2 does not provide explicit details regarding Lee's role in the Berzatto family's past, he probably maintained a close business relationship with Carmy, Sugar, and Mikey's father.

The identity of Carmy's father and his fate remain unknown. However, Uncle Lee, played by Bob Odenkirk, could provide insight into these matters. It is plausible that Carmy's father passed away during the Christmas season, prompting Uncle Lee to assume his responsibilities as a member of the Berzatto extended family. In doing so, he may have attempted to initiate a relationship with Donna.

As the eldest child of his father, this would certainly explain why Mikey despises Lee so much as the successor to his father. In the season 1 finale, Carmy opens Mikey's KBL tomato cans and finds $300,000 hidden in the sauce. Uncle Jimmy reveals KBL's relationship to Mikey's debts in season 2 of The Bear.

Lee also explains how KBL stands for Kalinowski Berzatto Lane, Uncle Jimmy, Carmy, and Lee's surnames. Furthermore, it is revealed in The Bear season 2, episode 1 that he hadn't passed away within the last five years. To reclaim his claim to Mikey's KBL money or a potential stake in the new restaurant, Bob Odenkirk's Uncle Lee may return for The Bear season 3.

Lee will most likely return for season 3 to delve into his true relationship with Uncle Jimmy, Mikey, and possibly Carmy's father to delve into his past with the Berzatto family.

Who plays Lee in The Bear season 2? Explored

In The Bear season 2, the character of Lee is portrayed by Bob Odenkirk. He has been a compatible player in the comedy genre for many years, appearing in popular shows such as Arrested Development and Lucky Hank.

The 60-year-old actor was born on October 22, 1962, in Berwyn, Illinois, and began his professional life as a comedy writer for Saturday Night Live and various other late-night programs. In the early 2000s, he contributed to discovering the comedy duo Tim & Eric. He gained recognition for co-creating the HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David (1995–1998) alongside David Cross.

However, he is now more recognized as a versatile dramatic actor, primarily due to his portrayal of the unscrupulous lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. This role was well appreciated in that it led to his own highly praised spinoff series, Better Call Saul. He made an appearance in an action film titled Nobody in 2021.

The Bear season 2 is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

