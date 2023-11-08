Who is Lele Pons? The Venezuelan YouTuber was voted out during DWTS season 32 episode 7

Lele Pons and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong were sent home in an unpredictable elimination on Dancing With The Stars season 32, episode 7. The duo scored an impressive 33 out of 40 with their routine to Spanish pop icon Shakira's song, Whenever Wherever.

Although their scores were high, their combined audience and judges' votes sent them packing. Lele Pons has had a successful career in front of the camera before her appearance on DWTS.

Her elimination not only shocked fans but also made them very curious to find other ways to follow the happenings of her life. Luckily for them, she's got that covered. Since vlogging is her passion, she thrives on discussing her day with her followers.

Her first taste of fame came from the now-discontinued app, Vine, but she has since grown her subscriber base on YouTube. The 27-year-old hails from Venezuela, lives in America, and is a singer and actress. She married her husband, Guaynaa, in March 2023.

Lele Pons from DWTS season 32 is an all-round entertainer

Lele Pons A.K.A. Eleonora Pons Manorese is a native of Venezuela, who shifted bases when she was just five years old and now resides in the United States of America. She was most recently partnered up with Brandon Armstrong for the 32nd season of the hit television franchise DWTS. Episode 7 spelled doom for the pair and they were eliminated.

Lele is no stranger to the spotlight. Much before her time on the show, she began creating videos on the original short-content platform, Vine. She was and still is a social media icon. During her Vine era, she was one of the most followed women with 11.5 million subscribers on the app and also the first-ever creator to hit "one billion loops."

After Vine closed down, her fans followed her to YouTube, where she furthered her success and currently has 18 million subscribers. Lele created a show of five episodes about the deep truths of her life, which she posted on YouTube, titled The Secret Life of Lele Pons. She frequently posts with her husband and friends, giving her religious subscribers a look into what it's like to be her.

The DWTS star also promotes her music on YouTube. Interestingly, Lele is also a singer and an actor. Her very first song, Dicen, featured Matt Hunter and was released in 2018. She also had an appearance in the Amigos web series.

She started seeing her now-husband in the year 2020. Guaynaa is a popular rapper in the music industry. They put a ring on it in July 2022 and said "I do" in March 2023.

Lele Pons was honored to secure a spot on the "30 Most Influential People on the Internet" list published by Times Magazine.

DWTS season 32 is moving fast, with seven episodes already released. Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong were the last pair to be sent home. With the rest still vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy and the ultimate title, the competition is only going to get more intense.

DWTS season 32, episode 8, themed Whitney Houston night, will be available to watch on November 14 at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+.