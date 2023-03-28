Who is Lena Headey? Game of Thrones star set to star in new Netflix series The Abandons

British actress Lena Headey is set to star in Kurt Sutter’s Western action drama series The Abandons on Netflix. The actress is best known for portraying Cersei Lannister on the HBO epic fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, for which she bagged five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

The Abandons follows a group of diverse, outlier families expanding their territory in 1850s Oregon. Corruption and internal conflicts result in jeopardizing their safety and the people are forced to leave.

These abandoned people whose lives are hanging by a thread unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. Justice that goes beyond the boundaries of the law will be served, as this family fights to keep their land.

Lena Headey career and filmography

Born on 3 October 1973 in Hamilton in the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda, Lena Kathren Headey had her first acting experience as a pupil at Shelley College. She was 17 when she performed in a school production at the Royal National Theater. She was picked to play a role in the 1992 film Waterland.

Headey has shown her acting range in a variety of roles, playing characters from warriors and action-minded women in The Cave and The Brothers Grimm to a lesbian florist in Imagine Me & You.

Her job has even made her travel all over the world, including to India for the filming of The Jungle Book, Norway for Aberdeen, St. Petersburg, Russia, for Onegin, Canada for 300, Bulgaria for The Contractor, etc.

From 2011 onwards, Headey began portraying Queen Regent Cersei Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones, based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels. She joined the show's cast after her friend and eventual co-star, Peter Dinklage, suggested her casting to producers.

Headey has two children and was married to Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2013. She is currently married to Marc Menchaca. They had been dating since 2020 and tied the knot in October 2022.

In The Abandons, the actress will play Fiona, a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family.

What is Game of Thrones about?

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for HBO. It is adapted from a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin called A Song of Ice and Fire. The first book of the series is titled A Game of Thrones.

The show aired on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011, and concluded on May 19, 2019, with 73 episodes broadcast over eight seasons.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Trouble is brewing in Westeros. For the inhabitants of this world, control of the Iron Throne holds the lure of great power. But in a land where seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming...and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, a forgotten evil has returned. HBO presents this epic series based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin."

It has received 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most by a drama series, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. In 2022, its prequel titled House of the Dragon, premiered on HBO. It is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

