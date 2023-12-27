Who is Leon Brown from Sister Wives married to? Relationship explored

Leon Brown is the child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown. They are happily married to their partner, Audrey Kriss. The couple first crossed paths at Westminster College, where Leon Brown admitted to harboring a crush on Audrey for a year before they began dating. Two years into their relationship, Leon proposed to Audrey in 2019.

Brown, 28, told PEOPLE at the time that,

"We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there."

Although glimpses of their relationship have been shown on Sister Wives, Leon Brown and Audrey prefer to keep their connection private from the show's spotlight. They predominantly share their thoughts and experiences on social media and actively advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Meri, demonstrating unwavering support, championed Leon Brown when they came out as transgender, expressing pride in their journey.

Relationship of Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss Explored

Audrey is a skilled graphic designer who showcases their talent on their personal Instagram and directs followers to @audreykrisscreative. They display their work as a digital artist on this platform.

According to InTouch, Audrey is involved in illustration and social media coordination. They also take on marketing, branding, and all social media responsibilities for Meri's Bed and Breakfast Lizzie's Heritage Inn.

In a December 2021 Instagram post, Audrey publicly came out as transgender, specifying their pronouns as they/them. Despite initial fears of potential hate and backlash, Audrey courageously shared their authentic self, highlighting the challenges and positive reasons behind their decision. Brown said,

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s**t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them."

After their engagement in January 2019 during Washington D.C. Pride, Leon and Audrey relocated to Denver, Colorado. In October 2022, they secretly tied the knot, just days before Leon's brother Logan Brown's wedding in Arizona.

The couple frequently expresses their love on social media, sharing heartfelt selfies. Although details about their big day remain private, their happiness together is evident. Meri, supportive from the start, undoubtedly shares in their joy.

Leon Brown reflected on the early realization that they weren't a girl, expressing how they grew up in a highly gendered and restrictive environment. Despite being socialized as a girl and later a woman, Leon Brown is now ready to share their true self with the world – a self that is proudly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.

"Being queer and trans are among my favorite aspects of myself. Yet, this journey is teaching me to love many more parts of myself. Here's to self-discovery, self-expression, and continual evolution toward becoming my favorite self in every context."

Meri Brown expressed her support by sharing the announcement in her Instagram Story, captioned, "You are my sunshine."