Sister Wives returned with season 18 on August 20, 2023. The season had plot twists like never before, with three separating from Kody Brown. The Brown family has enough material to keep audiences glued to their screens, but it was the secretive, monumental off-screen development that really reeled them in. Leon Brown is now married to Audrey Kriss.

Leon Brown came out as transgender in June 2022, stating their preferred pronouns are they/them. They subsequently removed themselves from the Browns' and stopped appearing on the show. Leon got engaged to Audrey Kriss at a Women's March in January 2019.

A marriage certificate, recently obtained by In Touch, confirmed that the couple secretly tied the knot on October 29, 2022, without the presence of Kody and Meri.

The tale of Leon Brown and Audrey: Former Sister Wives' star is now married

Former Sister Wives' member Leon Brown is the only child of recently separated Meri Brown and Kody Brown. Leon came out as a lesbian on the show in January 2017. They continued to live their life freely, regularly posting endearing pictures with their partner on social media. During this stage, they went by the pronouns she/her. Their relationship continued to flourish, with fans receiving timely notifications about the happenings in both of their lives.

Both Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss were students at Westminster College, where their relationship kicked off. In an interview with People Magazine, Leon made a precious confession.

"I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating," Leon proclaimed.

Leon also expressed that they knew instantly that Audrey was their future. At a Women's March in February 2019, Sister Wives' star Leon bent down on one knee and asked Audrey Kriss to be their forever partner.

Sister Wives' fans wholeheartedly welcomed this couple and couldn't get enough of them. Leon Brown regularly updated their Instagram, posting beaming pictures of their workouts, dates, and "Chicago summer nights" spent with Audrey.

In June 2022, Leon announced they are transgender with an Instagram post, but her sexual orientation is unclear.

"My name is Leon and my pronouns are they/them," Leon's caption read.

Leon Brown's social media post announcing they are trans. (Image via Instagram/@leointhemountains)

Their caption also discussed Leon's concerns about coming out earlier, considering the Sister Wives' family is rather conservative.

"I remember the first time I knew I wasn't a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon said in their caption.

Leon added that being trans is their identity, and finally being able to express what they'd kept a secret was freeing to them. They also proclaimed that being trans and queer is the part of their life they love the most. The intention behind the post was to let people in on the developments in their life, as well as draw important lines that should not be crossed.

While Sister Wives' Meri Brown was very accepting of this transition in her child's life. She took to Instagram stories to stand in support, reposting Leon's post with the caption "You are my sunshine."

Kody Brown, however, wasn't impressed, mentioning how he didn't recognize Leon as the child he raised. This tension led to Kody and Leon's relationship quickly becoming estranged.

Audrey showed Leon unconditional love every step of the way throughout this period of change. Their companionship only continued to grow stronger, as did their regular Soul Cycle sessions.

A marriage certificate recently came to light confirming that Sister Wives' fan favorite Leon officiated their union with Audrey Kriss on October 29, 2022. Meri Brown was in Disneyland at the time of Leon's marriage, and Kody Brown did not make an appearance either.

Kody Brown aside, this couple is widely admired for their confidence to live their lives authentically, and this thrilling news came with applause and heartfelt congratulations from their fans and loved ones.

