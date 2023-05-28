Contortionist Liberty Barros will now be seen auditioning for America’s Got Talent season 18, which premieres on NBC on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 pm ET.

Liberty is known to be the “World’s Most Flexible Girl” and often impresses the audience with her amazing body bending talent.

Liberty Barros will now try to impress the judges on America’s Got Talent with her performance. She has already competed in Britain’s Got Talent season 15, where she was eliminated in the judges’ cut, and Spain’s Got Talent, where she reached the semi-finals.

Liberty Barros currently holds three Guinness World Records because of her flexible body-

Tying her show laces in 10 seconds in a chest roll position

Walking 20m back with a back bend knee lock within 22.53 second

Most chest to floor backbends in 30 seconds

America's Got Talent contestant Liberty Barros did not know about her talent until she was ten-years-old

14-year-old Liberty Barros is from Peterborough. According to her website, she did not have any gymnastic ability and used to wish that she could do a cartwheel like other girls.

At the age of 10, she copied Rihanna’s music video Umbrella and accidently discovered that she could position her body into a full backbend.

Since then, Liberty Barros has been performing on various TV shows and live events. She has been featured on Nickelodeon, BBC, BGT and ZoomingTV. Barros is associated with Gravity Fitness centre, which provides unconventional training to people.

Liberty Barros takes the help of yoga for her flexible body and says in her website:

"My training is excellent for producing results in body well-being and functional movement. Being happy in movement brings a lot of fun into creating routines!!"

Barros also raises money for various charities like the NHS with the help of her acts.

About America's Got Talent season 18

America's Got Talent season 18 will feature talented performers from all over the US who will display their talents and skills in front of the judges. Their acts might include comedy, singing, dancing, athletics, aerial acts and magic tricks. After qualifying the auditions and clearing all the rounds, the last standing performer will receive the grand prize of $100,000.

Each contestant must receive at least 3 votes from the judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, after each performance. The season's description reads:

"Amateur performers present their singing, dancing, comedy and novelty acts to celebrity judges and a nationwide audience in order to advance in the competition and win a huge prize."

The competition will continue for 15 weeks featuring multiple rounds, including auditions, live shows, semi-finals and a grand finale.

Any person who receives a golden buzzer in the auditions, which can be given by any of the judges or the host, will head straight to the semi-finals. The official schedule for the season is:

Auditions: May 30 to August 8

Live Shows: August 22

Season Finale performances: September 26

Finale results: September 27

55 contestants will be qualifying the auditions and 11 will perform each week until the last round. Fans will then vote for their favorite contestant, who will lift the trophy.

America's Got Talent will air on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application to see if Liberty Barros wins the $100,000 grand prize.

