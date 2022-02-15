Who is Lil Wop? Former Gucci Mane artist comes out as bisexual

Famous rapper Lil Wop recently revealed that he is bisexual. The singer announced via Instagram on February 13, sharing a picture of himself in pigtails and showing off his midriff. The caption read:

“I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls It’s W.E.”

Following the declaration, he has been receiving a positive response on social media.

Everything known about Lil Wop

Born on October 17, 1995, Lil Wop is also known as The Wopster. He became a familiar name in the music industry after the release of his track, Lost My Mind.

Wop was initially a big fan of Gucci Mane and became his newest protégé in just a year. The artist has been busy since 2016 and bringing out a niche with his Midwest drawl and hard rock mentality.

Following the release of Wopster, he released three installments of the Wopavelli series and a mixtape titled Wake N Bake.

Lil Wop attends Trap Du Soleil celebrating YFN Lucci on February 13, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Gucci Mane signed Wop to his label 1017 Eskimos through Alamo Records in 2017. Wop discovered Gucci Mane’s music while hanging out with his older cousins. While speaking to XXL in New York, he said:

“I was around older people. I was around my older cousins and I’m hearing it. I grew up around it. I really grew up in this s**t.”

Wop did not just love his music but also considered him as his role model. He even tattooed his face with the ice cream tattoo inked by Gucci Mane in his face.

His most recent release was the mixtape Say Cheese in 2021. In an interview with The Fader in 2017, he said that he considers himself a rockstar instead of a rapper. He mentioned:

“I mean, my music is rock. You can lose your mind, you gon’ go crazy to it. It’s rock-hard banging, not soft rock & roll but hard rock. I made my own s**t, my own style. So what you see going on: it’s Lil Wop.”

Wop is also working on his new music and recently released his latest singles, Glo and Woke Up, also produced by him. He has disclosed the name of his next project as Till Your Blocked.

