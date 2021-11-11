Who is lilli lilli? All about the newest female K-pop duo in town

On November 11, a new K-pop duo called lilli lilli debuted with their single album BARCODE. As the first female duo in quite a long time, the group attracted local and international fans' attention. lilli lilli debuted under Entertainment Han, a new talent agency. The lilli lilli duo is made up of Luce and Grita, and many are already becoming fans of this duo.

New K-pop duo lilli lilli debuts with music video for their debut single, BARCODE

The K-pop industry is cutthroat but there are always fans who love and yearn for something new. The latest female duo in town, lilli lilli, might just be what K-pop fans were waiting for. With an array of girl groups waiting to debut in 2022, Entertainment HAN takes the road less traveled by debuting a duo.

lilli lilli’s decision to have BARCODE as their debut song fits perfectly with their official logo, which resembles a barcode itself. The group doesn’t fit in the cliche girl crush trope yet, as the music video shows them in chic outfits full of confidence, rather than the dreamy, pastel-colored female idol world.

Who are the members of lilli lilli?

The duo include Luce and Grita, both in their early 20s contrary to the trope of teen stars.

Luce, real name Jung Yeon Joo, is the main vocalist and dancer of lilli lilli. Luce is a familiar face for K-pop stans as she was previously a member of P.O.P, a five-member girl group that debuted in 2017. Luce’s high-pitch singing in BARCODE has fans calling it a “banger” and her, a “vocal queen.”

P.O.P was presumed to have disbanded as the group went off the radar with zero updates after their debut album, Puzzle of Pop. However, having Yeonjoo debut as Luce in lilli lilli, it's certain that they have disbanded.

Grita, real name Eun Jung, is the second and last lilli lilli member to be introduced. She’s a ‘99 liner and has a vocalist, rapper and dancer position in the group. Except for her birthdate, February 24, nothing else has been revealed about the new idol yet.

Female duo lilli lilli first showed off their incredible vocal talent in OST You Are My Destiny for Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo’s River Where the Moon Rises.

Meanwhile, lilli lilli’s BARCODE was co-composed by Pete Barringer and Tarmo Karanen. The composers have previously collaborated with legendary K-pop artists such as BoA, 2PM, Girls Generation, EXO’s Suho, NCT’s Doyoung, and more.

