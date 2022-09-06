Who is Lily Kwong? All about Nick Kroll's wife as actor's kiss with Harry Styles sparks hilarious memes 

Harry Styles left the internet aflame after he kissed fellow actor Nick Kroll at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere on September 5, 2022. The unexpected kiss came after the film received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

The entire cast of Don’t Worry Darling was in attendance at the festival. Nick Kroll's wife Lily Kwong was also among the audience members. Lily is a well-known landscape architect and met Nick Kroll via a dating app in 2018.

On September 6, Twitter user @UpdateHLD uploaded a video of the iconic kiss from the Don't Worry Darling premiere. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly two million views. It read:

“Harry and Nick Kroll kissing after the end of Venice Film Festival’s Don’t Worry Darling Screening”

Harry and Nick Kroll kissing after the end of Venice Film Festival's Don't Worry Darling screening.

In the video posted online, the crowd can be seen rising to applaud the movie after its screening. This was when Nick Kroll proceeded to make his way towards Styles. The latter then grabbed his fellow star’s face and kissed him. The Big Mouth actor was seen laughing at Styles’ response before hugging him.

Prior to the two locking lips at the screening, they seemed to be having a blast at the red carpet event as well. Pictures from the event showing Harry Styles lovingly looking into Kroll’s eyes sent the internet into a tizzy.

Everything to know about Nick Kroll’s wife Lily Kwong as latter locks lips with Harry Styles

HL Daily @UpdateHLD Harry with Nick Kroll and his wife, Lily Kwong, on the red carpet!



📸: antidothrry Harry with Nick Kroll and his wife, Lily Kwong, on the red carpet! 📸: antidothrry https://t.co/PyUFjhcs6P

Nick Kroll tied the knot with Lily Kwong in 2020, two years after they first met on a dating app.

Lily is a landscape architect. Prior to pursuing a career in the same, she was a model. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor’s degree in arts from Columbia University. Kwong majored in Urban Studies and worked alongside respected sociologist Sudhir Venkatesh at the Institute for Social and Economic Research and Policy.

Lily founded Studio Lily Kwong in 2017.

Since starting her career in landscape architecture, Kwong has managed a project with the American Forests’ reforestation program and Amour Vert, a brand known for its sustainability. She spearheaded their mission to plant 100,000 trees across North America. The following year, she brought over 12,000 tropical plants to Brooklyn to create an outdoor music venue.

Since then, she has worked with non-profits and other well-established brands, including Maiyet, Piece & Co and H&M’s Conscious Collection.

In 2017, the New York Times named Kwong in their “9 Young New Yorkers Poised for Creative Greatness” list. American Vogue also recognized her as one among their 120 top fashion influencers.

Along with being the founder of her self-named studio, she is also the founder of Freedom Gardens.

Sources also report that she is the cousin of fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra.

Kroll and Kwong got married in November 2020, a month after the latter announced her pregnancy. The duo got married on a cliff overlooking the ocean. Kroll wore a tuxedo for the occasion, while his wife was seen in a flowy white gown designed by Rushka Bergman.

The couple welcomed their son on January 21, 2021.

"Harry and Nick did what": Netizens go berserk after Nick Kroll and Harry Styles’ kiss

Internet users cracked hilarious jokes on social media after videos of Styles and Kroll kissing flooded the internet. Many tweeted about how Styles’ rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde would respond to him kissing a man.

Some also referred to past conspiracy theories surrounding Styles. The former One Direction member was once linked to fellow band member Louis Tomlinson. The two were “shipped” by their fans after they were seen being closer to each other compared to other band members.

Here are a few other reactions from netizens:

Don't Worry Darling premiered at the 79th International Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 5, 2022. It is scheduled to be released in the US on September 23, 2022.

Since its release, the movie has received 45% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal