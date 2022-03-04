Who is Lindsay Dolashewich from Survivor 42? New Jersey native used to play tackle football

A brand new season of Survivor is all set to premiere next week on CBS. Lindsay Dolashewich is one of the 18 castaways who will participate in the in a bid to win the million-dollar cash prize.

Dolashewich is a 31-year-old dietician from Asbury Park, New Jersey. As per her bio on the network’s site, she is fond of high-intensity outdoor activities like paintballing, snowboarding, wake surfing, and skiing. Furthermore, she was a tackle football player.

Tackle football is an intense and rough sport, but the level of difficulty didn’t stop Dolashewich from pursuing the game. She mentioned the sport in her bio as she said:

“I played tackle football. It was difficult being on a team where nobody wanted me there, including my coaches. My teammates would literally hit me harder than everyone else because I was a girl. I’m not going to lie, it hurt a lot.”

What does Lindsay Dolashewich dislike the most?

Born in Morganville, New Jersey, Dolashewich believes that only people in her homeland can understand her. Apparently, she is a typical NJ person who hates “slow and quiet talkers” and doesn’t appreciate wasting time.

Her bio reads:

"Anything that just eats away time drives me nuts. I have too much pent-up energy that I need to do something.”

Dolashewich further described herself as a loud person who is extremely talkative and distracts others. She also has an intense personality. Her accomplishments include running her own business, as Dolashewich is the founder of Absolute Nutrition Counseling.

Filled with confidence and energy, the dietician will undoubtedly be a tough competitor on Survivor. Speaking about winning the competition series, she said in her CBS bio:

“I can definitely outwit everyone since I am very familiar with dealing with different types of people and have always had a strategic mind. I can read people very well and am very good at persuading others. Plus, let’s be real, people are stupid.”

She added:

“I can outplay everyone because I am very competitive and athletic so I should be one of the top competitors in challenges. I’m an animal. I can outlast everyone because I have grit.”

When will Survivor 42 premiere?

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor Season 42 is all set to air its first episode on Wednesday, March 9 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time on CBS. Viewers can also watch the episode on Paramount+.

A total of 18 contestants will participate, and the winner will receive grand prize money along with the title of Sole Survivor.

