Who is Lindsay Sloane? Actress set to join ABC's The Wonder Years reboot

The Wonder Years, a TV show from the late 1980s which was rebooted on ABC in 2021 returned for its second season. Lindsay Sloane, famously known for her role in the first series, returns for season 2 of the show. She will portray Judy, the mother of Dean's friend Brad Hitman.

In the reboot, the perspective is seen through the eyes of 12-year-old Dean Williams, played by Elisha "EJ" Williams, with narration by Don Cheadle, who portrays James Rhodes (War Machine) in the MCU, as the older Dean. In the second season of the reboot, The Wonder Years has introduced several guest stars and familiar faces from other projects.

Lindsay Sloane is most famously known for her portrayal of Alice in The Wonder Years

Sloane was born in New York, USA, and she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career. She is famous for her roles as Valerie Birkhead in Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Emily in The Odd Couple. Sloane has also starred in movies such as Horrible Bosses and The Other Guys. Her most recent role was in the movie Endings, Beginnings, where she starred alongside Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan.

Lindsay Sloane played the role of Alice Pedermeir, Kevin and Winnie's high school friend, in the The Wonder Years. Her appearance in the second season of the reboot creates an exciting link between the two versions of the original ABC comedy.

In the original series, her character Alice was known for her annoying voice, a choice made by Sloane herself. Although the actor won't be reprising her role as Alice, her portrayal of Judy is sure to bring memorable moments and comedic charm to the series.

While the reboot and the original take place in the same timeframe, the show cleverly incorporates connections and nods to the original through castings and small revelations that tie the worlds together.

The announcement of The Wonder Years reboot on ABC has been a hit among fans, and the inclusion of Lindsay Sloane in an upcoming episode adds another layer of excitement.

In 2004, Sloane married the talent agent Dar Rollins, and together they have two daughters.

Lindsay Sloane will play the role of Hitman's mother, Judy, in The Wonder Years

In the upcoming episode titled Blockbusting, set to air on Wednesday, June 28 on ABC, Lindsay Sloane will portray Judy, the mother of Dean's friend Brad Hitman, played by Julian Lerner.

The episode revolves around Dean's parents considering a move into the first integrated neighborhood in Montgomery. Meanwhile, during a sleepover at Brad's house, Dean develops a crush on Brad's mom, Judy. As Dean navigates his crush on Brad's mom and his family's potential move, viewers can expect laughter, heartwarming moments, and a trip down memory lane.

It's worth noting that the reboot maintains a general connection to the original series through Dean's older brother Bruce, played by Spence Moore II. Bruce returned from the Vietnam War with guilt over the death of his friend Brian, who happened to be Winnie Cooper's brother. This connection allows The Wonder Years reboot to pay homage to the original while presenting a fresh and unique storyline.

Lindsay Sloane's performance as Judy, coupled with the show's clever references and connections to the original, promises to be a delightful experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike. As viewers eagerly wait for the next episode, they can anticipate a mix of humour and nostalgia.

The second season of the show looks to continue to captivate audiences with its authentic portrayal of the time period and engaging storytelling.

