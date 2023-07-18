In July 1986, Nancy Daugherty was found r*ped and murdered in her Chisholm, Minnesota, home. The killer managed to evade justice for 34 years until DNA testing led to the arrest of 52-year-old Michael Carbo Jr., who committed the crime when he was only 18 years old and reportedly attended school with the victim's two children.

Carbo was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal s*xual conduct in 2020 and was found guilty last August. He was later sentenced to life in prison with parole after 17 years.

Michael Carbo Jr.'s arrest using DNA evidence decades after Nancy Daugherty's killing resulted in a conviction

Eighteen-year-old Michael Carbo Jr. brutally beat, r*pe, and manually strangled 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, a mother-of-two, to death in the early morning hours of July 16, 1986. He lived within a mile of the victim's Chisholm, Minnesota, home and reportedly attended school with her two children.

The killer then went on to evade justice for more than three decades until his arrest in 2020, after the efforts of investigators from Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Chisholm police officers proved fruitful. They, with the assistance of Parabon Nanolabs, used genetic genealogy along with DNA testing to link the DNA sample collected from the crime scene to the 52-year-old suspect.

CBS News reported that Carbo was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal s*xual conduct. He was found guilty of the charges by a jury last August and received a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 17 years.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Michael Carbo Jr. is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City.

Nancy Daugherty was found dead during a welfare check requested by a concerned friend, who failed to get in touch with her

Chisholm police found Nancy Daugherty, who worked as a nursing home aide and part-time bartender, in bed at her house during a welfare check on July 16, 1986. She had been beaten, r*ped, and strangled to death.

The check was requested by her friend, who failed to get in touch with her after arriving at her house to help her move furniture. She was scheduled to move to the Twin Cities the following day.

According to NBC News, Daugherty had been out drinking with the same friend the previous night and was last seen alive sometime after midnight when she was dropped off at home. Witnesses claimed to have heard a woman's screams in the early morning hours.

At the crime scene, police found evidence both inside and outside the house that suggested that the victim was involved in a struggle with the killer prior to being murdered. Physical evidence, including her fingernail clippings and DNA from the r*ped kit, was collected. These were used to solve the case decades later.

