Who is Lisa Franchetti married to? All about the first woman to lead the US Navy

Admiral Lisa Franchetti has been chosen by US President Joe Biden to be the top officer in the Navy. With Franchetti's nomination, a woman is now set to hold the top position in the US Navy and the first in the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Lisa is currently the vice chief of naval operations.

While announcing Lisa's name on July 21, 2023, Joe Biden emphasized upon the 38 years of dedicated service she has rendered for the nation as a commissioned officer. Biden further stated that Francetti is the second woman to get a promotion in the US Navy as a four-star admiral.

Lisa Franchetti, who is currently married to James Sievert and has a daughter named Isabel, will be taking the position after the four-year-term of the current chief comes to an end. However, she will start working in an acting capacity as the US Senate is yet to confirm the nomination and that process might take a while.

Lisa Franchetti has previously served in the Joint Staff and as the commander of the United States Sixth Fleet

Lisa Franchetti pursued her education at the Medill School of Journalism and the Naval War College. She then joined the University of Phoenix, where she acquired her master's degree.

Lisa oversees sea activities in the eastern half of the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea from Europe to Africa. She joined the Naval Reserve Training Corps Program when she was pursuing her graduation from Northwestern University.

Franchetti has served in various positions over the years at ships like the USS Shenandoah, USS Moosbrugger, USS George Washington, USS John C. Stennis, and more. The positions she held also included an operations officer, chief staff officer, and assistant surface operations officer.

She was previously the Vice Chief of Naval Operations and Secretary of the Navy's military assistant. She has also been the United States Naval Reserve Central Point's commander and a protocol officer for the Commander of the United States Atlantic Fleet.

Lisa was nominated for the position of deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development in 2020. She was nominated to be a replacement for the Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Lescher last year and she began serving in the position in September of the same year.

Lisa Franchetti has won many awards and medals over the years. This includes Defense Superior Service Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation with three bronze service star, and Navy Distinguished Service Medal.

Apart from Franchetti, Vice Adm. James Kilby has been chosen for the position of Vice CNO alongside Adm. Samuel Paparo as the commander of the Indo-Pacific Command. Paparo has been leading the US forces in the Pacific and the position will be now taken over by Vice Adm. Stephen "Web" Koehler.

Biden also announced the names of other officers for the rest of the positions in the US Fleet Forces, US Pacific Fleet, and Indo-Pacific Command.