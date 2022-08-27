Who is Lisa Helou from Selling the OC? Gio Helou’s mother is also an employee of The Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset's spin-off series, Selling the OC, is now available for viewers to binge on Netflix. Filled with top realtors, the show also includes a lot of drama. Apart from featuring famed realtors from Orange County, the series also features some of their parents who work in the same field.

Like Tyler Stanaland, whose dad, John Stanaland, is a famous tycoon in the real estate industry, Gio Helou's mother Lisa is also a big name in the business. Not only that, she also has her very own desk in the office. This proves that the apple doesn't fall far away from the tree in Gio's case. His passion for selling was evidently inspired by his mother.

So who is Lisa Helou? Although she isn't a part of the main cast, she does appear quite a bit on the show.

Read on to know more about the Selling the OC star.

Everything we know about Lisa Helou from Selling The OC

Lisa and Gio work together with Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s brokerage The Oppenheim Group. Quite similar to her son, Lisa has also made a number of multi-million dollar sales in the real estate industry since earning her license in 1976.

Lisa is also married to a residential builder, and Selling the OC star and her husband Carl live on the Balboa Peninsula. They are members of the Balboa Peninsula Point Association. When they're not busy working, you can find them riding bikes or cruising on their Duffy boar.

According to her bio in the The Oppenheim Group website, she prides herself with her old-school tactics and approach. The Selling the OC star has a well-known reputation for her "assertiveness and relentless pursuit on behalf of her clients."

Hailing from LA, Lisa went to California State University in Los Angeles where she received her degree. The Selling the OC star also puts her best foot forward with her proven and invaluable skill-set when it comes to her clients. She puts a lot of emphasis on character and integrity.

Lisa has over 1100 followers on Instagram and years of experience up her sleeve

With over 1115 followers on Instagram, Lisa can be found under the username, @lisa_cantagallo_helou. She frequently keeps her followers updated with her latest listings.

Lisa doesn't fail to share some of her family pictures, especially with her son Gio, who is also her colleague. She tries to stay up-to-date and current with the trends on social media to captivate her audience.

In her LinkedIn bio, Lisa said:

"I have a lot of knowledge in sales and Customer Service. I am self motivated and goal oriented and always striving to better myself. Always seeking growth in life, work & personal relationships.

She further added:

"My goals are to excel and make it my own business. As an entrepreneur realtor I would love nothing more than to be able to help others succeed in finding their dream home, where all memories begin!"

According to LinkedIn, Lisa worked with Engel & Völkers Newport Beach as a Global Luxury Advisor between 2015 and 2018. Later, from 2019 to 2021 she worked with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury as a Luxury Agent. Since February 2021, Lisa has been with the The Oppenheim Group as a relator.

Selling the OC is available to watch on Netflix.

