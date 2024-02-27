Who is Liz Taylor? Everything about the late “Cleopatra” actress and her new fashion line

On Monday, February 26, 2024, Liz Taylor’s trustees unveiled the late star’s new fashion line dubbed House of Taylor. The Cleopatra protagonist’s new fashion line is presented just in time for her 92nd birthday (on February 27).

The fashion line aims to capture the late actress’ casual and playful side, making it suitable for everyday wear. This new assortment features tees, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

The items from this House of Taylor fashion label will be offered at prices ranging from $35 to $65. A portion of the proceeds will go to Liz’s AIDS Foundation. This apparel collection is currently purchasable from Store.ElizabethTaylor.com.

More details about the late icon Liz Taylor and her fashion line House of Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor, aka Liz Taylor, was a remarkable actress known for her captivating performances and unique flair. Taylor was a well-known actress who appeared on the big screen during the golden age of Hollywood and left an indelible mark on the industry.

She became famous for the role she played in the timeless movie Cleopatra (1963). In this movie, Liz embodied the alluring Egyptian queen with an elegance that was unmatched by anyone else.

The combination of her hypnotic beauty, violet eyes, and true talent earned her a genuine icon in the world of Hollywood. March 2011 marked the month that the late icon passed away at the age of 79.

In a delightful twist, Elizabeth Taylor's estate launched a fashion line, House of Taylor, in her honor. This fashion line offered a collection featuring a range of sweatshirts, hoodies, and T-shirts adorned with text and images inspired by the legendary actress herself. The items include quotes from Liz Taylor and images of her beloved face.

Items offered in the latest collection (Image via House of Taylor)

There are many other notable design elements that are an ode to the actress. Her popular phrases like "Big girls need big diamonds" are also featured in her designs. Furthermore, Taylor’s name is spelled out in classic collegiate lettering. Then, a disco-esque picture of her face also appears on the newly crafted designs of House of Taylor.

The collection consists of three different designs of short-sleeved t-shirts, each of which costs $35, a long-sleeved t-shirt that costs $45, an exclusive run sweatshirt that costs $55, and a hoodie that costs a total of $65.

Honoring both her glitzy red carpet looks and her more casual moments, the House of Taylor range embraces her everlasting impact.

The line was launched on what would have been her 92nd birthday, ensuring that her legacy continues to shine brightly.

The description of the newly presented Liz Taylor collection on its official website reads:

“Elizabeth Taylor believed that style and substance were intimately connected. That what we choose to wear sets the stage for the risks, romances, adventures, and passions we pursue.”

These apparel items are adorned with themed graphic prints (Image via House of Taylor)

It further reads,

“This collection of apparel empowers those looking to live life as Elizabeth did, with boldness, conviction, and heart. A collection that brings out the icon in each of us.”

Liz Taylor's fashion line beautifully combines her timeless elegance with everyday comfort, allowing fans to embrace a piece of Hollywood history while supporting a noble cause.