"Reminded her of her beloved Richard": Elizabeth Taylor and Colin Farrell friendship explored amid biography revelations

In a first-ever authorized biography of the late British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor, author Kate Andersen Brower has revealed some details about the Cleopatra actress' final years and how she struck up a friendship with Colin Farrell.

A quote from the biography reads:

“His Irish brogue and reputation as a non-conformist reminded her of her beloved Richard.”

Elizabeth Taylor was famously married to Welsh actor Richard Burton twice, from 1964 to 1974 and from 1975 to 1976. However, her friendship with Colin Farrell was unexpected, which The Banshees of Inisherin star cherishes to date.

Elizabeth Taylor and Colin Farrell struck a friendship despite a huge age gap

According to Page Six, Elizabeth Taylor and Colin Farrell first crossed each other's paths at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai hospital in 2009 when the former was having a heart procedure while Farrell was there for his son's birth.

After their encounter, Colin Farrell called The Flintstones actress' agent and asked to arrange a private meeting at her Bel-Air residence.

In their first meeting, Farrell carried along a copy of poetry by Y.B. Yeats and told her "he would happily oblige" if she ever wanted him to come back and read poetry to her. After their meeting, Elizabeth Taylor wrote a note where she thanked the actor for spending time with her.

“What a pleasure it was to meet you. And thank God … you really are a true Celt. You remind me of so many good things … so many happy things. Thank you for being so real.”

Taylor and Farrell had an age difference of 44 years. Farrell visited the famous actress again to read poetry.

In the biography, Brewer wrote:

"He sat in an armchair beside her bed and she occasionally played recordings of Richard reading poetry."

In one of the incidents in their friendship, Colin Farrell said that Taylor got pissed at him because he had not called her for "five or six weeks."

“She went, ‘Why didn’t you call?’ And I said, ‘Because, stuff is going on. My head was wrecked. I was in a bad mood.’ And she said, ‘Well, that’s not the kind of friendship I’m interested in, if you’re only ever going to bring me your sunny days.’'

While speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on her show in 2013, Colin Farrell revealed that he and Elizabeth Taylor were in a "cool relationship" for almost two years.

"It was kind of like the last — it feels like in my head, not hers, I'm projecting — but the last kind of romantic relationship I had. Which was never consummated."

The Gentlemen star also revealed that the two would often get engaged in late-night calls, where Elizabeth's nurse would answer, and if the actress was awake, they would "talk for half an hour, an hour, into the wee hours."

"It was really cool. I just adored her. She was a spectacular, spectacular woman. I wanted to be [husband] number [nine], but we ran out of road.”

While appearing at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in September 2022, Colin Farrell accepted a special trophy and recalled his friendship with the actress in his acceptance speech.

He stated that he loved Elizabeth and felt lucky to be her friend during the last few years of her life.

"It was very clear to me in the conversations that we had, that she loved CSI, and anything that had a crime scene or Mark Harmon in it."

He also added that it was Elizabeth's dream to end HIV/AIDS forever.

The legendary actress was married eight times during her lifetime. She passed away on March 23, 2011, due to heart congestion.

