Who was Lou Cutell? Seinfeld and Grey's Anatomy star passes away at 91

Lou Cutell is no more. The actor recently passed away at the age of 91. One of his close friends, Mark Furman, who was also seen in Grey’s Anatomy and Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, confirmed the news on Facebook.

Furman shared some pictures alongside Cutell and wrote that after 91 years, a great life, and his friend went home. He added that Cutell was a film, theater, and character actor and appeared in several TV series.

Cutell's friend Mark Furman announced his passing in a Facebook post on Monday; however, he did not give a cause of death.

Lou Cutell’s cause of death has not been revealed as of now, and an official statement is still awaited from his family and friends.

Everything to know about Lou Cutell

Born on October 6, 1930, he was a well-known actor. He played the role of a proctologist, Dr. Cooperman, in one of the TV series, Seinfeld and Leo Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The oldest fans know Lou Cutell for his appearance as Dr. Nadir in Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster and briefly appeared as the Amazing Larry in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. He was then seen as Abe in The Odd Couple II in 1988 and was a series regular on NBC show Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.

Cutell also appeared in an episode of How I Met Your Mother in 2013. He started his career 60 years ago and appeared on Broadway in the Young Abe Lincoln musical, followed by his TV debut on the Dick Van Dyke Show in 1964.

Cutell also appeared in The Wild Wild West, Room 222, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Mad About You, and more. He also received recognition for his roles in Honey I Shrunk the Kids, Little Big Man, and Shoot The Man.

Cutell was born in New York, and his parents were Sicilian. He and his family then shifted to Los Angeles, California, and received his bachelor’s degree at the University of California.

Lou Cutell co-wrote the Broadway play Viagara Falls with Joao Machado in 2010. He then appeared as Charley Millhouse with Bernie Kopell and also played the role of Moe Crubbs. His final appearance was in Grey’s Anatomy as Abe in 2015.

