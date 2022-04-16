Who is Louis Pisano? Instagram influencer issues apology over viral ASAP Rocky and Rihanna breakup tweet

Fashion influencer Louis Pisano has issued a formal apology after starting the ASAP Rocky cheating on Rihanna rumors. Their tweets on the same spread like wildfire and caught the attention of a worldwide audience. After making headlines, the fashion expert took to their Twitter account, apologizing for tweeting about unverified information.

On April 16, 2022, Louis Pisano took responsibility for spreading the unverified rumor. They went on to apologize “to all parties” involved. The influencer also acknowledged that they had been “messy as a brand” after being “too wrapped up in Twitter drama.”

The influencer then announced that they were taking a break from Twitter to analyze how they could use their social media platform in a better manner. They ended their statement by saying:

“Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama.”

Louis Pisano’s public apology comes after shoe designer Amina Muaddi, who ASAP Rocky was allegedly caught cheating with, addressed the matter. The fashion designer confirmed that the rumors which were being spread were fabricated and branded it “vile” and “fake gossip.”

Amina Muaddi responds to ASAP Rocky cheating rumors (Image via aminamuaddi/Instagram)

She continued by saying:

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I got back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

All about Louis Pisano

Louis Pisano is a fashion commentator, writer, influencer, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ advocate. They have acquired immense respect from the fashion community after bringing the discussion of diversity and inclusivity to the forefront.

Born in the States, Pisano later moved to Milan and stepped into the fashion industry by working in public relations and events. The fashion expert has been featured in renowned publications, including Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

Since acquiring influencer status and having a massive following across social media platforms, they have collaborated with brands like Levi’s and also Instagram and Twitter.

Along with being a regular contributor to Harper’s Bazaar US and Vogue Paris, they are also a member of Black Lives Matter in Italian fashion.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky cheating controversy explored

On Thursday, April 14, Pisano tweeted that the couple broke up after the beauty mogul and mother-to-be found her partner cheating on her with Amina Muaddi. Pisano said in another tweet that the rapper had been cheating on the Barbados-native since February during Paris Fashion week.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky (Image via Shutterstock)

Louis Pisano also alleged that the couple called it quits at Los Angeles hot spot Craig’s after a heated argument.

After the tweets went viral, celebrity news outlets worldwide began reporting on it, leading to Louis Pisano having to take accountability for his actions. The influencer never revealed the sources for his information. The couple in question had not commented on the matter either, at the time of writing this article.

