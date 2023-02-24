Who is Love Island 2023 bombshell Keanan? Meet the professional rugby player

Love Island season 9 premiered in January and airs daily on ITV2. The show started with 10 cast members who aimed to find love while on the show. However, their search isn’t without obstacles, as the creators keep introducing new cast members to throw them off.

The show will introduce two new cast members in the upcoming season, including Keanan Brand, a professional rugby player from Leigh Leopard.

Watch the upcoming episodes of Love Island every day at 4 pm ET (9 pm GMT) on ITV2.

Meet Keanan Brand ahead of his appearance on Love Island season 9

One of the latest bombshells set to enter Love Island season 9 is the professional rugby player Keanan Brand, born in Ormskirk, England, on January 8, 1999. The athlete is the second Rugby League star to appear on the show after Jacques O’Neill, who appeared in season 8.

The contestant was a member of the Widnes Vikings Academy, where he made 34 championship appearances before being signed by the Warrington Wolves. The rugby player is currently with Leigh Leopards, where he was promoted to the Super League last season.

He has been with the team since 2021, and throughout his time with them, he has made 73 appearances, scoring 23 tries.

During his time on Love Island season 9, the athlete hopes to find someone who is polite and has good morals. His ITV bio states that he’s looking for the one, but they have to “match his vibe.”

He said:

"I like someone I can bounce off, so they need to have lots of energy."

Keanan likes to describe himself as energetic, caring, and happy-go-lucky. He states that he’s got the "gift of the gab," so he will bring fun into the villa and intends on having a great time.

The rugby player already has plans for his time on the show, as any good athlete does before they step on the field. For him, he already has eyes on certain cast members, including Samie, who is his top priority. According to him, Samie would perfectly fit the description of his ideal woman if it were based solely on appearance. He continued by saying that he believes she is searching for the best way to describe her is to be confident and cheeky.

He would also like to get to know Love Island season 9 contestant Jessie but is hesitant to pursue her since she’s coupled with Will. However, he did add that the two of them would get along well.

Bombshell Rosie Seabrook, an industrial placement advisor from Buckinghamshire, will join Keanan. According to her ITV bio, she has a very flirtatious attitude and doesn't believe she would struggle while filming the show. She admitted in her bio that she occasionally engages in unintentional flirtation.

She added:

"I’m confident and witty which always makes for goof conversation when I’m speaking with a guy."

Tune in on Friday, February 24, at 4 pm ET on ITV2 to watch the upcoming episode introducing the two new cast members of Love Island season 9.

