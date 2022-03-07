Who is Luke Taylor? TikTok's famous sea shanty singer sets eyes on American Idol Season 20 

TikTok sensation Luke Taylor recently appeared on the talent show I Can See Your Voice, where audiences assume the quality of someone's voice by looking at their appearance. Unfortunately, he got eliminated in the first round.

The singer now plans to try his chances on the 20th season of American Idol. He received his golden ticket to Hollywood in the recently premiered episode.

Luke Taylor started TikTok as a joke

Luke Taylor was born on September 17, 2001, in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He was born to Robert Taylor and Carol Taylor. He also has a sister Abigail Taylor, who is a successful baker.

Taylor attended school at Garnet Valley High School, where he took part in various shows and musicals. He graduated in 2020. After graduating, he joined Liberty University to study Vocal Performance.

The singer joined TikTok during the pandemic in December 2020, with his first-ever video singing Beer for My Horses by Toby Kieth. He admitted to having created the account as "a joke," but his unique voice became a hit on the platform.

His duet video on "Shanty-tok" with @nathanevanss made him go viral on the app. The video has received over 11 million views since it was posted.

According to Taylor, his voice changed and became heavy on the bass after the age of 17. He also explained that basso profundo singers like himself use air to make their voice deep and resonating. His current net worth is around $100k.

Judges on American Idol gave away three platinum tickets

American Idol is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the current season. The show is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and judged by singers Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. However, Bobby Bones, who has been a mentor on the show, will not be attending this season due to prior commitments to another project. The show has decided to get guest judges to fill in the empty spot left by Bones.

Another addition to the show is the concept of platinum tickets. The special tickets were given to only three contestants during the auditioning process, allowing them to skip the first week of the Hollywood eliminations. The contestants awarded this special prize will be revealed as the show progresses with its broadcast.

Fans of Luke Taylor will undoubtedly be excited to see their favorite TikToker's journey on the show. American Idol airs every Sunday night at 8.00 pm ET.

