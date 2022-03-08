Who did Lynda Baron play in EastEnders? Tributes pour in as BBC star dies aged 82

Lynda Baron recently passed away at the age of 82. The actress’ death was confirmed by her agent, Donna French, who called her a 'wonderful actress' and a 'great friend'.
She said:
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron. Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations. We have lost a leading light of the world.”
Baron’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, and further details on her funeral are yet to be disclosed.
Lynda Baron’s role in EastEnders and career
Lynda Baron played the role of Linda Clarke in EastEnders, a character who first appeared on November 27, 2006. She is the mother of Jane Beale and Christian Clarke.
In September 2008, it was announced that she would return to the show, where she would appear regularly till 2009. She returned to the show once more in April 2016, as she appeared on the show in May and June 2016.
Career as an actress
Born as Lilian Baron on March 24, 1939, she gained recognition for her performance as Auntie Mabel in the popular children’s series Come Outside from 1993 to 1997.
She is also known for her appearance as Nurse Gladys in the BBC comedy Open All Hours from 1976 to 1985.
Baron initially played small roles in television series like Crossroads, Up Pompeii, and others. She was part of the BBC science fiction series Doctor Who and was heard as a singer on the 1966 show The Gunfighters.
She co-starred in the ITV sitcom Oh No It’s Selwyn Froggitt and the BBC sitcom A Roof Over My Head. She played a small role in Minder and was seen as Lily Bless’er in an episode of Last of the Summer Wine.
Lynda appeared in a 1987 Christmas special of The Two Ronnies and as Auntie Pat in five episodes of the sitcom The Upper Hand from 1992 to 1993. She played a minor role in Coronation Street in 1997 and continued to appear on television and stage in 2000s.
The Urmston, Lancashire native is also known for her appearances in films like Hot Millions, Tiffany Jones, Yentl, Carry On Columbus, Scoop, and others.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Lynda Baron became a popular face for her flawless performances in films and TV series. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise:
She is survived by her husband John M. Lee and their children, Sarah and Morgan. Lynda and John tied the knot in 1966.