Who did Lynda Baron play in EastEnders? Tributes pour in as BBC star dies aged 82

Lynda Baron recently passed away at the age of 82. The actress’ death was confirmed by her agent, Donna French, who called her a 'wonderful actress' and a 'great friend'.

She said:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron. Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations. We have lost a leading light of the world.”

Duncan Lindsay @DuncanLindsay



RIP to the glorious Lynda Baron Auntie MabelRIP to the glorious Lynda Baron Auntie Mabel 💔RIP to the glorious Lynda Baron https://t.co/UUEeWRyt4l

Harrison Brocklehurst @harrisonjbrock Such sad news about Lynda Baron, an actress who was a comforting auntie to a generation of kids she never met. She had a quality when you watched her that made you feel like you knew her so well Such sad news about Lynda Baron, an actress who was a comforting auntie to a generation of kids she never met. She had a quality when you watched her that made you feel like you knew her so well 💗 https://t.co/AKFqGT9vG4

Baron’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, and further details on her funeral are yet to be disclosed.

Lynda Baron’s role in EastEnders and career

Lynda Baron played the role of Linda Clarke in EastEnders, a character who first appeared on November 27, 2006. She is the mother of Jane Beale and Christian Clarke.

In September 2008, it was announced that she would return to the show, where she would appear regularly till 2009. She returned to the show once more in April 2016, as she appeared on the show in May and June 2016.

Career as an actress

Lynda Baron became famous for her major roles in several television series (Image via Simon Burchell/Getty Images)

Born as Lilian Baron on March 24, 1939, she gained recognition for her performance as Auntie Mabel in the popular children’s series Come Outside from 1993 to 1997.

She is also known for her appearance as Nurse Gladys in the BBC comedy Open All Hours from 1976 to 1985.

Baron initially played small roles in television series like Crossroads, Up Pompeii, and others. She was part of the BBC science fiction series Doctor Who and was heard as a singer on the 1966 show The Gunfighters.

She co-starred in the ITV sitcom Oh No It’s Selwyn Froggitt and the BBC sitcom A Roof Over My Head. She played a small role in Minder and was seen as Lily Bless’er in an episode of Last of the Summer Wine.

Lynda appeared in a 1987 Christmas special of The Two Ronnies and as Auntie Pat in five episodes of the sitcom The Upper Hand from 1992 to 1993. She played a minor role in Coronation Street in 1997 and continued to appear on television and stage in 2000s.

The Urmston, Lancashire native is also known for her appearances in films like Hot Millions, Tiffany Jones, Yentl, Carry On Columbus, Scoop, and others.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Lynda Baron became a popular face for her flawless performances in films and TV series. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise:

Jon @MrDalekJD



‘Come Outside’ was such an iconic British TV show in my childhood man… brings back happy memories growing up. She helped educate a whole generation of kids she never even met! May she RIP 🏻 Pretty sad news hearing that actress Lynda Baron passed away today.‘Come Outside’ was such an iconic British TV show in my childhood man… brings back happy memories growing up. She helped educate a whole generation of kids she never even met! May she RIP Pretty sad news hearing that actress Lynda Baron passed away today.‘Come Outside’ was such an iconic British TV show in my childhood man… brings back happy memories growing up. She helped educate a whole generation of kids she never even met! May she RIP ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/fChCXjLYTD

Jake Moyes @TheJakeMoyes



Come outside was a favourite of mine as a child.



Aunt Mabel will now be able to join Pippin!



RIP! Devastating news that Lynda Baron has passed away. Come outside was a favourite of mine as a child.Aunt Mabel will now be able to join Pippin! RIP! https://t.co/I1G0ClHebe

Owen 💫🏴‍☠️ @WhovianLife



It's time to fly.. one last time..



RIP Lynda Baron

#ComeOutside Auntie Mabel and Pippin have reunited once again..It's time to fly.. one last time..RIP Lynda Baron Auntie Mabel and Pippin have reunited once again.. It's time to fly.. one last time.. RIP Lynda Baron 💔#ComeOutside https://t.co/8aDWMm3XlU

Stuart Antony @STU_ACTOR

John Pitchford🌹💙 @Johnnypapa64

Kieran Highman @The66Ramblers

Sally Lindsay @sally_lindsay

RIP Lynda darling x I loved Lynda Baron.She was funny and clever and a joy to work with,and she once gifted me a pair of beautiful red shoes.This has made me very sad.RIP Lynda darling x bbc.co.uk/news/entertain… I loved Lynda Baron.She was funny and clever and a joy to work with,and she once gifted me a pair of beautiful red shoes 👠.This has made me very sad.RIP Lynda darling x bbc.co.uk/news/entertain…

Dean Tucker @deantucker91

She is survived by her husband John M. Lee and their children, Sarah and Morgan. Lynda and John tied the knot in 1966.

