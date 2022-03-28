Who is Macy Gray on American Song Contest? Ohio singer is a 5-time Grammy Award nominee

The Eurovision-inspired music competition, American Song Contest, has been airing on NBC since March 21. The show features 56 contestants, out of which some participate as solo artists, some as duos, and some as bands. Macy Gray, a highly renowned singer, is appearing on the show as one of the contestants. The 54-year-old singer is a five-time Grammy Award nominee. 'Every Night' is her original composition that she will be singing on the show.

American Song Contest features 56 contestants representing the 50 states and six territories of the US. Contestants will be singing their original compositions to gain the vote of the country and win the show. The music competition is judged by music sensations Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dog.

Macy Gray of American Song Contest took her stage name from her friend’s father

Born on September 9, 1970, as Natalie McIntyre, in Canton, Ohio, Macy Gray is a renowned artist, actor, and activist. She was the daughter of a math teacher and a steel factory worker.

Famous as Macy Gray, Natalie took her name from her friend’s father. In an interview with Hello Magazine, the singer’s teacher mother Laura revealed:

"Macy Gray was a man who used to come over and shoot pool with my husband,"

She further continued:

"She was always extremely shy and he used to tell her, 'You're going to be something special one day."

Although Macy was a bright student in school, she turned down a scholarship for United States Naval Academy and chose to study at the University of Southern California (USC) to study film.

Although the 54-year-old wanted to make a career in screenwriting, her singing talent took over very soon. Eventually, she created her debut album, On How Life Is, which was followed by an appearance on the Black Eyed Peas song 'Love Won't Wait'.

By the early 2000s, the singer had started wearing many hats. She bagged a role in the award-winning thriller Training Day and the blockbuster, Spider-Man.

Over the years, Macy has bagged many awards, including Best Pop Vocal Performance in 2000 for her iconic song 'I Try', followed by two BRIT Awards.

Reset is her latest album which will be released this year.

The singer is known to understand the music of both the pre-modern era and also of the fresh age.

The Ohio native married Ohio-based mortgage collector Tracy Hinds and had two kids, daughter Aanisah and son Tahmel, before the couple tied the knot in 1996. They parted ways in August 1997 when she was pregnant with her third child Cassius.

Viewers can find out more about Macy Gray at American Song Contest on ABC on March 28 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Edited by Gunjan