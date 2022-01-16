Who is Madewell's CEO? All about Libby Wadle as brand goes aggressive on denim sale

Madewell: A brand with a well-made strategy. As we approach the month of January, we all start to feel a bit down. The holiday season is over, cold waves make us lethargic, and honestly, we just want it to be over with.

But here's the catch: There is one brand trying to make this month better with its winter sale.

What is Madewell's secret? It comes with apparel that we just can't seem to get enough of. It is especially hard to try and stop browsing its site when it comes up with an aggressive online sale.

The brand always comes with great markdowns when there is a sale and this month's blowout is no exception.

All about Madewell's CEO Libby Wadle

Libby Wadle ceo of Madewell (image by fortune)

Libby Wadle is one of the finest professionals in the retail industry. She is currently the CEO of J. Crew Group, as well as oversees the Madewell brand. She is also part of the board of directors for the brands. Wadle has a streak of leading companies through significant growth periods, while focusing on customers and their needs.

She takes a customer-centric approach and builds a purpose-driven brand. Wadle holds over 25 years of experience in the retail industry. She started off by working at GAP, where she held various merchandizing positions from 1994-2003.

She was also the Division Vice President of Women's merchandising at Coach for over a year. Wadle later joined J. Crew Group Inc. in 2004 and excelled in executive leadership roles until 2017.

Most recently, she became CEO of Madewell, and has been an integral part of the brand's growth. She played a significant role in the brand's launch team. Wadle has dedicated herself to devising strategies for sustainability and social impact for the group.

She was named in Fortune's 40 under 40, Rivet 50 for denim leadership and Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business. She holds a degree in literature from Boston College. She currently resides in Brooklyn with her family and two cute dogs.

The Madewell Sale

The sale is currently live on Madewell's website and any one can avail the offer for apparels upto 70%. The sale section includes garments such as Jeans, Tees, Sweaters, Jackets & Coats and more. if your wardrobe is in dire need of an upgrade, you can start adding products to your cart.

We have listed down our top three picks in jeans from the sales section.

1) The Perfect Vintage Jean in Cosner Wash: Knee-Rip Edition

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Cosner Wash: Knee-Rip Edition (image by madewell.com)

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Cosner Wash: Knee-Rip Edition is perfect for accentuating your waist. It's a high rise with tapered legs, commonly known as "mom jeans." It has a style of ripped knee and raw hems that gives it a vintage-y look. The fabric used is Heritage Stretch denim which will give you immense comfort.

The original price: $135.00

The sale price : $59.99

2) Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Orland Wash: TENCEL™ Denim Edition

10" High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Wendover Wash: TENCEL™ Denim Edition( image by madewell.com)

Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Orland Wash: TENCEL™ Denim Edition is soft-to-the-touch denim. These jeans will be your go-to for a lean appearance. The jeans are available in curvy, petite, tall and taller fits. If you want comfort even in skinny jeans, this one's for you.

The original price : $135.00

The sale price: $67.99

3) The Tall High-Rise Slim Crop Boyjean in Dumas Wash: Ripped Edition

The Tall High-Rise Slim Crop Boyjean in Dumas Wash: Ripped Edition(image by madewell.com)

The Tall High-Rise Slim Crop Boyjean in Dumas Wash: Ripped Edition is here to get that signature snug fit. The jeans are also ripped at the knees and come in light indigo colors.

The jeans are high waisted and give a slim-but-relaxed cropped leg. They are made up of Heritage stretch denim, best selling in the label.

Original price : $128.00

Sale price : $49.99

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul