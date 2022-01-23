Who is Maggie Carrie? Influencer apologizes for using anti-Asian slur in Juvia's Place makeup tutorial 

In a Juvia's Place Instagram video featuring Maggie Carrie, the internet personality used an anti-Asian slur. The influencer had recorded a makeup tutorial for the brand where she used the slur to describe her eye makeup.

The makeup brand has since deleted the video and posted an apology for the mistake. Carrie, too, posted an apology, explaining her side of the story before deleting the Instagram post.

Who is Maggie Carrie?

Maggie Carrie is a 31-year-old internet and reality star born on May 22, 1990 in New York. She takes care of her older brother who is confined to a wheelchair. The siblings had lost their mother at a very early age.

Carrie attained fame after her appearance in the ninth season of Love & Hip Hop: New York and from her work on MTV's Wild 'N Out. The influencer made headlines in 2016 after getting caught up in a gunfire incident at a T.I. concert, where she was shot in her left leg. The injury took several months to heal.

Maggie Carrie currently has a following of over 400,000 on Instagram and runs a successful hair business called "Hair like Maggie," which deals in human-haired wigs and lashes. Her business account has a following of over 39,000 and she is often featured by various brands and earns from multiple collaborations.

Internet criticizes influencers over use of racial slur

Internet users found the video to be racially offensive to Asians and Asian ethnicities. This led both the makeup brand and Maggie Carrie to post apologies on their Instagram account stories. However, Carrie deleted her initial story and uploaded a detailed apology on her timeline, which was later deleted as well. The apology in the post read:

"So I had a makeup gig a while back with @juviasplace. In the video I was describing how I like my eyeliner. I said I like my eyeliner out not up and I used the word c***ky. Apparently, saying c***ky eyes is a racial slur to Asians. I DID NOT KNOW THAT. They can shoot me for being uneducated but I am not a racist. You honestly can say that I did not know after learning so I apologize. I deleted it from my story a short time later because my followers didn't know what tf I was talking about so I said I'll explain today.

She added:

I was simply trying to describe a attribute. I think Asia[n]s are beautiful and have beautiful eyes. What we're not gonna do all day today tho is send me death threats, call me scum, racist and be maliciously disrespectful because of a HONEST MISTAKE."

Fans were not happy about the incident, however, and took to social media to share their thoughts.

MissKylieSue @MissKylieSue @MaggieCarrie you posted two, sad apologies, the second of which you also told people to go straight to hell, then deleted. 3 @MaggieCarrie you posted two, sad apologies, the second of which you also told people to go straight to hell, then deleted.

Christine @Christine__Pyle @DottyRoads @ThatGirlShaeXo Someone named Maggie Carrie. Her “apology” was in her IG story but is gone now. MissKylieSue has a screenshot of it and they claim they didn’t know 🙄 it was a racial slur. @DottyRoads @ThatGirlShaeXo Someone named Maggie Carrie. Her “apology” was in her IG story but is gone now. MissKylieSue has a screenshot of it and they claim they didn’t know 🙄 it was a racial slur.

Christine @Christine__Pyle @ThatGirlShaeXo Both of their apologies were weak af. They knew what was said. They just don’t want to take ownership of their racial biases. @ThatGirlShaeXo Both of their apologies were weak af. They knew what was said. They just don’t want to take ownership of their racial biases.

Nicole L @NicoleL37876317 @ThatGirlShaeXo @juviasplace How are known slurs just slipping through, unedited? Did they not know or did they just not care? Idk which is worse? @ThatGirlShaeXo @juviasplace How are known slurs just slipping through, unedited? Did they not know or did they just not care? Idk which is worse?

Linda @pestrak430 @ThatGirlShaeXo @juviasplace It blows my mind that anyone would think that was ok! I haven’t purchased any @juviasplace products and I certainly will not now. @ThatGirlShaeXo @juviasplace It blows my mind that anyone would think that was ok! I haven’t purchased any @juviasplace products and I certainly will not now.

Fawn @st1nkypaws @ThatGirlShaeXo @juviasplace WTF my jaw just DROPPED. I'm Asian and this makes me so sad :( @ThatGirlShaeXo @juviasplace WTF my jaw just DROPPED. I'm Asian and this makes me so sad :(

Hillarie🐈‍⬛ @Hillz_Penarty7 @ThatGirlShaeXo @juviasplace Noooo she didn’t?! This is so messed up?! How can @juviasplace let this slide? Who is the girl in this video? Does she work for Juvias? @ThatGirlShaeXo @juviasplace Noooo she didn’t?! This is so messed up?! How can @juviasplace let this slide? Who is the girl in this video? Does she work for Juvias?

Also Read Article Continues below

This is not the first time Juvia's Place has come under fire for racial issues. In 2019, influencer Alissa Ashley posted a thread on tweets slamming the brand for lack of inclusivity in their PR list. Ashley claimed that the brand prioritized white creators like NikkieTutorials and Jeffree Star, ignoring influencers of color such as Jakie Aina and herself.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee