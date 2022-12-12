Mallori Johnson stars in the lead role in Hulu's new sci-fi series, Kindred. She potrays the role of Dana James, a young writer who mysteriously travels back in time and finds out some disturbing secrets about her family.

Johnson is a young and promising actress who's known for her role as Bea in the popular drama series, WeCrashed. She is also reportedly set to appear in an upcoming comedy show titled The Other Zoe.

Mallori Johnson's other film and TV projects, role in Hulu's Kindred, and more

Mallori Johnson was born on September 8, 1995, in San Diego, California, according to Celebsweek. Johnson reportedly graduated from Juilliard. Not many other details about her early childhood are known at this point.

Mallori Johnson made her acting debut on television with the role of Bea in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series, WeCrashed, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in key roles. Although Johnson only had a brief role in the series, her performance was noted by several critics, who praised her acting prowess.

Apart from that, Johnson is currently set to portray the character of Elle in the upcoming comedy show, The Other Zoe. In Hulu's much-anticipated sci-fi drama series, Kindred, Mallori Johnson essays the role of protagonist Dana James.

Dana James dreams of becoming a writer, but her life takes a devastating turn after she is sent back in time, following which she's exposed to some dark truths about her family's past. During an interview with Good Morning America, Mallori Johnson described the show as,

''A grim fantasy that kind of explores and challenges our ideas of history through the lens of science fiction, you kow. It's a character that is presented as someone who's transcending time and space. And she not only has the opportunity to have her hand in her own ancestral line but also to change her history as well.''

About the Kindred trailer, plot, and cast

Kindred is based on Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed sci-fi novel of the same name. The main character of the show is a young writer who unexpectedly travels back in time and learns some shocking secrets about her family. This experience will transform her life forever. As per FX Networks' official YouTube channel, the character:

''Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settle in her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a nineteenth-century plantation and confronting secrets she never knew ran through her blood.''

The official trailer, released on November 16, 2022, gives viewers a peek into protagonist Dana James' life, which turns into a nightmare of sorts after a shocking turn of events.

The trailer depicts a number of terrifying scenes as it wonderfully captures the film's dystopian world and the scary experiences that Dana goes through. Based on the trailer, fans can look forward to a complex sci-fi series that does total justice to Octavia E. Butler's original novel.

Featuring along with Mallori Johnson in significant supporting roles are Ryan Kwanten, Micah Stock, Austin Smith, and many others whose characters are yet to be explored.

You can watch Kindred on Hulu on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

