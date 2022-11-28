How to avail Hulu Cyber Monday deal 2022?

Like every other year, Hulu has come back with its huge discount on the platform's subscription celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Over the years, Hulu has become one of the most expansive platforms, with shows and films like Under the Banner of Heaven, The Handmaid's Tale, Abbott Elementary, and Only Murders in the Building. The offer price for the streaming service will last till November 28, 2022.

The streaming giant's plan prices were recently increased, but with the latest deal, viewers can save $72 over 12 months of subscription. For Cyber Monday, Hulu is available for only $2 a month. This is the ad-supported version of the streaming service. Anyhow, even that costs $8 a month, so with the current discount, you get to pay only 1/4th of the real price.

How to get Hulu's Cyber Monday deal, and how much does it cost?

Hulu is one of the more expensive streaming services in the digital world these days, thanks to its expansive catalog comprising many top shows and films. The service also has some great originals that could get you your money's worth.

There is almost no secret to availing the Cyber Monday deal. All you need to do is sign up for the service before 11.59 EST on November 28, 2022. The deal is valid for both new and returning members but not for those who are already subscribed or have subscribed within this month.

The offer is valid for 12 months, after which Hulu will return to its original price of $8 a month. The streaming service does not require viewers to pay for 12 months at once. You can also quit the subscription in between.

This offer is ideal for those who do not mind skipping the premium amenities to enjoy the content offered by the streaming giants. The original plan, which consists of no ads, starts at $15 a month, which is considerably a larger amount. Anyhow, this ad-supported package is lucrative for other reasons as well.

The discounted package also offers the viewers the chance to take a bundle deal with Dinsey+ for much less. A Disney+ add-on is just $3 a month more, making it an excellent deal.

The list of Hulu's shows includes Rick and Morty, Welcome to Chippendales, Abbott Elementary, American Horror Story, What We Do in the Shadows, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Cleaning Lady, Big Sky, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Welcome to Wrexham, among many others.

The service also has exceptional films like Parasite, Sputnik, Palm Springs, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Let the Right One In, The Act of Killing, In & Of Itself, Memories of Murder, I'm Your Man, Ingrid Goes West, The Blair Witch Project, The Fifth Element, and Amazing Grace, among many others.

Avail the discount on the streaming giant before November 28, 2022.

