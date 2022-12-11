Hulu's upcoming sci-fi series, Kindred, is set to air on the platform on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. Based on Octavia E. Butler's novel of the same name, Kindred centers on a young writer who discovers certain disturbing truths about her family after she travels back in time.

The new sci-fi series features Mallori Johnson in the lead role along with various others portraying significant supporting roles. The show is helmed by noted playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

All eight episodes of Kindred are set to drop on Hulu the same day

FX Networks dropped the official trailer for the movie on November 16, 2022, and it offers a peek into the film's nightmarish world. The trailer opens with Mallori Johnson's character frighteningly running away in a jungle, and it sets the tone for the show.

The trailer briefly depicts a number of crucial scenes from the film but doesn't give away too many pivotal details that could potentially spoil the fans' viewing experience.

Overall, the trailer has a creepy and mysterious tone that fans of sci-fi and horror would certainly love. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Hulu Press:

''Dana James, a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.''

The synopsis further reads:

''An interracial romance threads through Dana's past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to an intriguing and complex sci-fi series that explores various fascinating themes, including family, the dark side of human nature, and many more. The show consists of eight episodes, all of which are expected to drop on Hulu on the same day.

A quick look at Kindred cast

Kindred features Mallori Johnson in the lead role as Dana James, a young writer who goes back in time and finds out some devastating truths about her family.

Johnson looks in phenomenal form in the series' trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver an immensely powerful performance in this highly challenging role.

Apart from Kindred, Mallori Johnson is known for her performance in WeCrashed and she will also be seen portraying the character of Elle in the new comedy series, The Other Zoe.

Starring alongside Johnson in another key role is actor Micah Stock, who plays the role of Dana James' husband, Kevin Franklin. Stock has previously appeared in The Right Stuff, wherein he donned the role of Deke Slayton.

Apart from Mallori Johnson and Micah Stock, the upcoming Hulu series features numerous other actors portraying important supporting and minor roles like Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Gayle Rankin, and Ryan Kwanten, among many more.

Don't miss Kindred on Hulu on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes