Mamie Johnson, a beloved character in The Young and the Restless, has been a staple in Genoa City since her debut in the series in April 1982. Portrayed by Marguerite Ray and later by Veronica Redd, Mamie's journey unfolds amidst the Abbott family's dynamics, making her an integral part of the soap opera's history.

As per TVLine, Mamie was the first regular African American character on the show, and her impact on the soap opera has been significant. She remains a pivotal figure in The Young and the Restless, bridging generations of Abbotts with her unwavering loyalty and resilience.

Mamie Johnson's journey on The Young and the Restless

Mamie Johnson entered Genoa City in 1982 as the Abbott family's devoted housekeeper, playing a crucial role in raising John Abbott's children after his separation from Dina. Mamie, portrayed by Marguerite Ray initially, disapproved of John's marriage to Jill Foster in 1982, showcasing her loyalty to the Abbott family.

Before leaving in 2004, Veronica Redd gave Mamie's character a fresh perspective when she took on the role in 1990. Mamie's devotion to the family was evident in her steadfast support during John's difficult marriages and health problems.

In 1990, Mamie's prominence grew with the arrival of her nieces, Olivia and Drucilla Barber. Mamie played an important part in helping them manage their lives in Genoa City.

She was a constant source of love and wisdom for the Abbott family and her exit in 2004 marked the end of an era.

Current storylines on The Young and the Restless

Mamie Johnson shocked fans when she returned to the show in March 2023 for Genoa City's bicentennial gala. Reconnecting with the Abbotts, Lily Winters, and Nate Hastings, Mamie hinted at a secret agenda. In September 2023, Mamie surprised the Abbott family with another visit, revealing her significant role in acquiring Victor Newman's shares in Chancellor-Winters.

This revelation sparked tension, especially with Jill Abbott, leading to a family gathering, where Mamie announced her intention to make Chancellor-Winters a true family business.

Jill's suspicions prompted her to involve Tucker McCall, further complicating Mamie's plans. The ensuing drama revealed Mamie's commitment to ensuring Jill's influence on Chancellor-Winters came to an end.

In February 2024, Mamie, determined to protect the family legacy, confronted challenges arising from Billy Abbott's attempt to alter the company name and Jill's strategic moves. With tensions escalating, Mamie stands as a force against Jill's efforts to maintain control.

About Veronica Redd

Veronica Redd, born on August 8, 1948, is an accomplished American actress renowned for her multifaceted career. She made her acting debut in the CBS-TV sitcom, The Jeffersons, where she portrayed Edith ‘Edie’ Stokes. She also appeared in popular shows like Good Times, Eight Is Enough, and WKRP in Cincinnati.

Taking over the role of Mamie Johnson on The Young and the Restless from Marguerite Ray, Redd became a staple on the show. She played Mamie from 1990 to 1995 and 1999 to 2004 and reprised her role for the soap's 50th anniversary in 2023.

With a notable filmography that includes Clean and Sober (1988), The Five Heartbeats (1991), and Blue Hill Avenue (2001), Veronica Redd continues to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Viewers can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.