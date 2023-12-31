Who is Marc Jones? 44-year-old man disappears from Hockley 2 days before Christmas while visiting family

Essex Police Department has been searching for a man named Marc Jones who has been missing since December 23, 2023.

BBC reported that Marc is a native of Buckinghamshire and was wearing a jacket with a hood alongside brown jeans and a rust-coloured top when he was seen last time. He also has a cross tattoo on his wrist and his height is around 5 ft 11 inches.

Jones reportedly went to a relative's house and disappeared after entering the Hockley Woods. As per a spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police Department, this is something that he had never done before.

Expand Tweet

Thames Valley Police also shared a statement and requested help from the public, asking them to call 101.

"The family are very keen to find out if anyone has any CCTV on exits from Hockley Woods from 8:45am on 23/12 or later that morning/ afternoon to pin-point Marc's next steps."

While the police continue to investigate, they have not found any evidence that could help them to progress further.

Anonymous body found in the woods after Marc Jones' disappearance

Marc Jones was last spotted at Hockley Woods and while the police searched the entire place, they could not find the man. However, the latest updates revealed that an anonymous body has been discovered at the Hockley Woods, but its identity is yet to be confirmed.

BBC stated that the Essex Police Department is putting a pause on their search until they confirm the details of the dead body. In a statement, they said that they are working to get more information as soon as possible and added:

"At this time, our thoughts are very much with Marc's family and those close to him."

While Jones went missing, the Essex Police Department stated that he had reportedly arrived in Essex to spend time with his family. He was accompanied by a son and he has not contacted anyone after he disappeared.

The police initially believed that he could be somewhere in the locality and based on that, they started searching for him.

Locals staying near the Hockley Woods have now joined hands to find Marc Jones. They are searching places where they believe he could have possibly gone. While a few people have allegedly claimed to have seen him at Hullbridge and Marlow, details are yet to be confirmed officially.

Thames Valley Police also shared a missing poster which has gone viral on social media, with people praying for his return. One of them named Charlotte Borsay wrote on Facebook:

"He has been missing since before Christmas and we are so desperate for him home!! This is incredibly out of character of him and we are all so worried!"

A lot of people reported missing in Essex

The disappearance of Marc Jones is not the only missing case in Essex. In October, a boy named Joseph went missing and the Essex Police Department shared the same through social media, requesting help from the local people.

Southend Echo states that Essex has witnessed the disappearance of many other people in the last few years. The includes names like Patricia Finnie who has been missing since 2017 and Asmerjido Hoxha, who disappeared in 2020.