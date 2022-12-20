Peter Salvino missing: North Western graduate's last known location revealed as family releases statement

Monday night saw a desperate search for Northwestern University Ph.D. student Peter Salvino after he was reported missing over the weekend. As the search continues, Sallvino's family revealed more information about the 25-year-old including details about when and where he was last seen.

The Chicago man is a doctoral student at Northwestern University. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and sports a mustache.

Salvino's missing poster (Image via Chicago PD)

According to Chicago PD, Salvino was wearing a gray and black bomber jacket over a gray sweatshirt and maroon pants. He also had on a maroon beanie and fingerless gloves.

Peter Salvino was last seen exiting Lincoln Park; family desperate to find him

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Peter Salvino was reported to be leaving a party at around 11.45 pm from 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in a Lincoln Park neighborhood. Close to midnight, he FaceTimed a friend, telling him that he was walking to his house located about half a mile away on 800 block of West Lill Avenue.

At 12.15 am the friend checked back in with Salvino to confirm if he had reached home, but he was still on his way. Police say that Salvino's phone last pinged at a cellphone tower in Diversey Harbor at 12.31 am. At around this time, Peter's friend called back to check on him once again, but his call went unanswered.

Throughout the night, several friends sent text messages to Peter Salvino, but he did not answer them.

The Salvino family is eagerly searching for Peter (Image via Chicago Police)

Salvino's family and friends are seeking clues that can help in the search for their beloved. His brother-in-law, Scotty Gruszka, exclaimed that they are committed to the search, having been looking for him "all day and night."

As per CBS Chicago, Peter Salvino's friend Nick Saleh mentioned that missing person fliers were placed around the area where he went missing. Saleh also urged people to search everywhere, holding on to the hope that Peter is still out there.

He said:

"This is my best friend; my brother. Check the alleys, the dumpsters - anything really, please. Though it is a dark time, we have to keep our hope up, you know, no matter what - just keep looking. He's out there. I know he is."

Peter caught on surveillance footage (Image via Weiner's Circle.)

According to his social media posts, Salvino was last seen at around 1 am early Sunday morning. Gruszka even mentioned that the family was worried because Peter failed to meet his father at the Bears game and that his phone went straight to voicemail.

He exclaimed that people don't randomly vanish and urged individuals to look into their security and doorbell cameras for any sign of his brother-in-law. As per CBS Chicago, he pleaded:

"We are imploring all and all Lincoln Park and east lake core residents who have Ring doorbells or security cameras to check their footage from late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This is not how we imagined heading into the holidays, and we desperately miss Peter."

Gruszka also mentioned that Peter Salvino had no reason to go off the grid, and other reports say that even though he was drinking, he was not very drunk. The family is still holding out hope, expecting to find him safe.

Anyone with information on Salvino's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-744-8266.

