Who is Mark Hapka? All about the actor set to lead the upcoming Tubi documentary on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

Television actor Mark Hapka has been roped in to play Johnny Depp in the Tubi adaptation of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. The highly televised case will be adapted into a feature film titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

Besides Hapka, the project will see Megan Davis as Amber Heard, Melissa Marty as Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

Mark Hapka is best known for playing the role of Nathan Horton in the soap opera Days of Our Lives. He has also starred as Zach in CBS' Ghost Whisperer: The Other Side.

The new feature film, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, will explore Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship along with their highly talked-about two-month-long court case.

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard movie actor Mark Hapka made his debut in James Franco's Good Time Max

Mark Hapka, 40, started his career in 2007 with James Franco's feature Good Time Max. He also starred in five episodes of Miley Cyrus' Disney Channel venture Hannah Montana in 2009.

Mark Hapka grew up in Buffalo, Rome, and New York. He studied voice and music education at Syracuse, New York's Onondaga Community College, after which, the actor relocated to Los Angeles. In LA, Hapka trained at Playhouse West.

Hapka also appeared in the ABC series Greek and in films like Second Sight and Midgets Vs. Mascots. He played lead roles in the 2009 indie feature film The Danny McKay Project and the 2013 sports drama film 23 Blast. He also worked in the 2015 American science-fiction adventure film Parallels.

While not much is known about his recent project portraying Depp, it will be directed by Sara Lohman, who previously directed the horror movie Off the Grid. The screenplay was written by Guy Nicolucci while the feature film is backed by Fox Entertainment`s MarVista Entertainment.

According to Deadline, the movie is set to premiere by the end of September. In a statement via Variety, Tubi's chief content officer, Adam Lewinson, said:

“[The film is set to] capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

Hannah Pillemer, EVP creative of affairs for MarVista, told Variety:

“Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is one of many timely, culturally relevant original movies to come from our expanding partnership and slate of movies being produced in collaboration with Tubi. Connecting viewers to stories with this kind of social currency and topicality make watching them a must for any fan of pop culture or celebrity drama.”

A briefly look into the controversial Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

The new feature film was inspired by the recent defamation case between exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It will showcase the legal battle that went on for six weeks and the “tumultuous relationship” that the pair previously had.

The trial concluded on June 1, 2022, after Depp won on three counts while Heard won on one count. The Fantastic Beasts actor was awarded around $10.4 million in damages, while the Aquaman actress was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The trial had initially begun as Depp claimed that an article his former wife wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 was defamatory to him.

As per the latest updates, the movie will be available via Tubi in places including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It will reportedly not be shown in the United Kingdom or the European Union.

