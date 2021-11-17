Who is Marlo Hampton? 'RHOA' star once got bruised and swollen after hair procedure

After being guest featured on the show for ten seasons, Marlo Hampton will finally become a full-time cast member on RHOA. Fans of the franchise are well aware of the fabulous star, who was first introduced on the show as a friend of Nene Leakes.

Over time, Marlo developed relationships with the remainder of the cast and is best known for her love of luxury fashion.

Viewers always wondered why Hampton was not an official peach holder, with some speculating her past with the law was the reason for it.

Marlo's entry in the series is a recipe for a lot of upcoming drama, which makes her a great asset to the cast.

All about Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton has been a part of the RHOA series since 2012. The star has hustled in the fashion industry for a number of years and dated high profile men before becoming affiliated with the show.

During her time on the show, Hampton infamously bumped heads with other cast members including Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams.

Marlo's friendship with Leakes has seen its ups and downs on the series. The 44-year-old was also a bridesmaid in Leake’s 2013 wedding to Gregg Leakes.

Hampton has an extensive arrest record in her former home state of Florida. The charges include aggravated battery, parole violations and writing bad checks.

The RHOA star was arrested seven times between 1999 and 2003.

Marlo used a homophobic term in a 2012 episode during an argument with RHOA cast member Sheree Whitfield. This caused a huge uproar in the LGBTQ+ community.

Marlo Hampton's painful surgery

In August, Marlo underwent a pricey procedure that left her bruised and swollen.

Hampton appeared on Instagram Live with her injured face and revealed that it was due to having hair transplanted into her scalp to replace her edges. Hampton said her eyes puffed up because of the fluids.

A miffed user of the social media application commented:

“This edges and thick hairline obsession is extreme. Every hairline isn’t meant to be full. I’d rather use them press on edges than go through all that.”

Marlo Hampton's net worth

The American reality television star and fashion entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $600,000.

Marlo runs an accessory line called Arie and Emma that sells sunglasses and jewelry.

The RHOA star has also curated a fashion showroom Le’ Archive LLC, housing over 5,000 runway and archive designer pieces available for rental.

Hampton also has a fashion blog called SimplyMarlo.com.

Edited by Danyal Arabi