Who is Mary Lauren? Instagram influencer's brother Seth passes away

Seth Lauren, the brother of popular Instagram personality Mary Lauren, passed away on August 11, 2022. The Instagrammer, who has 451k followers on the platform, posted the news of Seth's death and called him her kids' favorite uncle.

In the same Instagram post, Lauren said that Seth's death was tragic but didn't reveal the reason behind it. She exclaimed how waking up and remembering he was gone has been horrible for her.

Lauren also added:

“I miss you so much it hurts and I just want to rewind time. I want more time. I want to do more. I want to say more. You were the best. The best brother too. My only brother. The best. I hope you knew that and how much you were loved.”

Who is Mary Lauren - The popular Instagram celebrity?

Mary Lauren is a social media star who is also the curator and author of Headed Somewhere. She has over 451K followers on her account, where she posts everything from house makeovers to pictures with her kids and much more. As one of the richest Instagram stars, she has a net worth of about $3.5 million.

Mary and her husband also run a business called The Sugar House Supply which sells precious jewelry, bags and a lot of printable goodies. The website also has a good mix of home decor items.

According to her website, the influencer also talks a lot about her husband, her two little boys and girl.

The tribute she posted to her brother received several condolences and none of them spoke about the reason behind Seth's death.

Mary Lauren shares heartwarming obituary for brother Seth

In a heartwarming post on social media, Lauren showcased her heartbreak and love for her brother and said that she'd carry his memories forever. She also spoke about how much her kids loved Seth and added:

“Ezra went to bed last night holding your Lakers hat, crying and asking more questions. I don’t have many answers but we spend a lot of time every night talking about you and all the wonderful things he remembers about his favorite uncle.”

Lauren shared obituary post for brother on social media (Image via Mary Lauren/ Instagram)

In the post, the influencer also spoke about her memories with Seth that included rollerblading, building forts and crepes. Mary concluded the post by saying that these are things that she would never want to forget and also said:

“I’ll be watching for signs of you forever. Please send them, desperate for signs of you. Please watch over all of us, your four sisters, mom and dad and all your nieces and nephews that all adored you to pieces. We need your love, your comfort, the signs you are still here in some way.”

In that social media post, she also shared a video, featuring a collection of the brother and sister's videos. The video began with a note that said how Lauren's world wouldn't be the same without her brother in it.

At the time of writing this article, the cause of Seth Lauren's death wasn't revealed.

