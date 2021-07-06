Who is Maya Jama? Everything to know about Ben Simmons' new girlfriend and Stormzy's ex 

Australian basketball player Ben Simmons was recently spotted with his new girlfriend Maya Jama at Wimbledon on Monday. The duo was photographed kissing and cuddling while watching Novak Djokovic and Cristian Garin battle out on the court.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple was out and about at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club post-match. They reportedly went shopping later in the day.

New couple alert 🚨 Maya Jama and her new beau, Basketball player, Ben Simmons debut their relationship at Wimbeldon 😍 how cute are they!? pic.twitter.com/VVA00SICZ5 — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) July 5, 2021

The public appearance comes nearly two weeks after Ben Simmons and Maya Jama were seen in the same restaurant and reportedly left in the same car. The duo sparked romance rumors last year after the NBA star left a comment on Jama’s Instagram post for Halloween.

Reports suggest that Jama left for Philadelphia to meet Simmons in May. Simmons was previously in a relationship with KUWTK star Kendall Jenner. The duo parted ways in 2019. Meanwhile, Jama was reportedly dating rapper Stormzy before calling it quits the same year.

Who is Ben Simmons' girlfriend, Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is a well-known TV presenter and radio host based in London. Born on August 14, 1994, the 26-year-old rose to prominence after hosting Copa90’s “Maya’s FIFA World Cup Cities,” a travelogue series that covered the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

She began her career as a presenter of JumpOff TV and went on to host “MTV Essentials” and “MTV News.” She was also the co-presenter of 4Music’s “Trending Live!” and ITV’s “Cannonball.”

Maya Jama hosted MTV’s “Wrap Up” in 2014 and “True Love or True Lies” in 2018. She also presented the first season of Channel 4’s “The Circle.”

In 2017, Maya Jama hosted the Pre-Brits Party and also became the youngest host of Channel 5’s “MOBO Awards” the same year. She previously appeared in “A League of Their Own Road Trip” and “The Big Fat Quiz of the Year” in 2019.

Maya Jama’s journey as a radio host started on Rinse FM’s “Drive with Maya in 2014.” She later co-hosted Radio 1’s “Greatest Hits” and BBC Radio 1’s titular show “Maya Jama.”

Maya Jama is currently the presenter of BBC One’s “Peter Crouch: Save our Summer” along with Peter Crouch and Alex Horne. She also hosts BBC Three’s reality TV competition “Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-UP Star.”

Jama also launched her own skincare brand “MIJ Masks” last year. She is also an advocate for mental health and inspires her followers to open up about mental health issues.

Before beginning her new relationship with Ben Simmons, Jama dated rapper Stormy in 2015. Though they initially stayed out of the public eye, the duo confirmed their relationship in 2016.

Jama also appeared in Stormzy’s “Big for Your Boots” music video. The rapper also presented his song “Birthday Girl” on the former’s 22nd birthday.

The now-former couple reportedly parted ways after dating for four years to focus on their respective careers. Sources close to Maya Jama previously told The Mirror that she is happy with Ben Simmons and the couple is “really into each other.”

