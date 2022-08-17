Who is Maya Jama? Meet the host of Glow Up Season 4

Glow Up season 4 is returning on Netflix with ten budding MUAs from all over Britain. Premiering on August 19, the show will be hosted by TV and Radio host Maya Jama. The 28-year-old has performed in multiple shows and has earned a great name.

The new season of Glow Up will feature ten MUAs from Britain competing in several professional assignments, including TV, theatre, front-covers, and online beauty campaigns. Moreover, the show will be judged by Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, two maestros of makeup and beauty.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Who glows and who goes? Amazing transformations and stunning creations from aspiring artists competing to become Britain's next make-up star

Maya Jama from Glow Up was a teenager when she started her career

Born and raised in Bristol, Maya was just 16 years old when she started her broadcasting career. Initially, she visited London in 2012 to pursue her career in acting, modeling, and tv presenting. After a few modeling projects, she explored the world of tv presenting. She was just a teenager then and started working on a weekly music video countdown on JumpOff.TV, and later worked for Sky UK on TRACE Sports.

During the 2014 World Cup, she hosted a travelogue called Copa 90's Maya's Fifa World Cup Cities. She also hosted the nine-part World Cup Taxi series, which was associated with the same World Cup series. Later in the same year, she joined MTV as a presenter for the show, The Wrap Up.

Further on, She became well-known when she worked closely with the Brit Awards, hosting their 2017 Pre-Brit Awards Party and hosting a Facebook live stream from the red carpet.

Adding to her list of achievements, in September of the same year, she co-presented the Saturday night game show known as Cannonball on ITV with Andrew Flintoff, Frankie Bridge, Radzi Chinyanganya, and Ryan Hand. Moreover, for two consecutive years, in 2017 and 2018, Jama was a guest panelist on ITV's Loose Women.

One of the highlights of the Glow Up host's career is that when she was 23, she became the youngest person to co-host the MOBO Awards on Channel 5 with fellow presenter Marvin Humes.

Additionally, some of the other series that Maya Jama has co-hosted is The Circle and Stand Up to Cancer. The host has also appeared as a celebrity contestant in shows like Don't Hate the Playaz, League of Their Own Road, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Maya reached the peak of her career when she co-presented BBC One's Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer alongside Peter Crouch and Alex Horne in June 2020. Another BBC-associated show that Jama co-presented was the New Year's Eve program, The Big New Year's In.

In February 2021, she appeared as a celebrity guest judge during the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK and as a host of Simon Cowell's new music competition gameshow, Walk The Line.

Moreover, she became the host of Glow Up from its third installment, replacing Stacey Dooley.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Glow Up season 4 on August 19 at 3.00 am ET on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das