Who does Maya Rudolph play in Loot? Comedian’s ‘Hot Ones’ scene from movie amasses over 9M views on Twitter

A video of Maya Rudolph has created quite a stir on Twitter and has amassed a staggering 9 million views (and counting) since it was posted.

Rudolph recently garnered praise for her performance as Molly in Loot, an Apple TV series that was released last month.

In the Twitter video, which is from her appearance on YouTube series Hot Ones, the actress can be seen asking for beer, hugging crew members, and even burping on screen, leaving Twitterati in splits.

However, what most do not know is that Maya Rudolph is actually portraying the character of Molly in the viral clip.

The video on Twitter went viral over the weekend and has since managed to rake in over 9.5 million views, 51,000 retweets, and 380,000 likes.

Netizens praise Maya Rudolph and hail her as a "comedic genius" for her acting

The 1 minute and 21 second video has Maya drinking straight from the beer pitcher and abusing her ex-husband. While that may seem strange at first, the context becomes clearer once viewers realise that she is playing the character of Molly, who is a divorcee on Rudolph's latest show, Loot.

In the YouTube series Hot Ones, the actress can be seen indulging in some spicy hot wings and answering questions from host Sean Evans. Like Molly, Maya starts off calmly but later gets all chaotic as the spice starts to kick in.

Twitter complemented the star for her comic timing, with one user even calling her a "comedic genius":

“Maya Rudolph is a comedic genius”

The popular broadcaster, Jamie East, also shared his views on the clip, and said:

“Finally someone behaves exactly how I would behave on Hot Ones.”

Here, we take a quick look at some of the other things that fans are saying about Maya Rudolph in the viral video.

A closer look at the viral clip

The clip shared from Hot Ones also has the host asking Maya a range of questions even as she continues with her hot-sauce inspired shenanigans. On of the questions he asks goes as follows:

"So, what inspired you to get more involved with charity?"

In response, Maya, without breaking her character as Molly, answers with a comical "I need you to shut the f**k up."

Despite the hot wings and the multiple glasses (and then a pitcher) of beer, Rudolph is so seamless in her portrayal of Molly, that she had most netizens convinced that this was her original reaction.

Nonetheless, be it Maya or Molly, Twitter users cracked up at the state of the actress.

In brief, about Loot

Apple TV series Loot, is about a character who divorces her husband after 20 years. She now needs to figure out what to do with what she has received as a settlement from the divorce.

The film revolves around Molly's journey of self-discovery as she tries to reconnect with the world around her.

