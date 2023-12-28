Who was Mbongeni Ngema married to? All about his wife and kids as South African music legend dies aged 68

Composer and lyricist Mbongeni Ngema died at the age of 68, following a car accident on December 27, 2023. A statement shared by Ngema's family disclosed that he was returning home after attending a funeral at Lusikisiki, South Africa. The artist was in the passenger seat of a car that crashed.

Ngema was not married to anyone at the time of death. However, he previously tied the knot twice with Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema and Leleti Khumalo and was reportedly a father of many children, as per GHGossip.

There was a line-up of tributes on social media platforms when the news of Ngema's death went viral. Motivational speaker and filmmaker Bl Phakathi shared a Facebook post with a photo of the late artist, describing Ngema as a "pioneer in the film industry" who helped bring more opportunities for other artists around the world.

Further, Mbongeni Ngema's work on Broadway was also praised over the years, and he created a musical titled Sarafina! Mourning his demise, South African film producer Anant Singh expressed his grief by noting how the world has lost a person who managed to bring South Africa into public view with the help of the theatre.

Singh additionally described Mbongeni as a "multi-talented" individual who left a big impact on the entertainment industry.

Mbongeni Ngema has tied the knot twice in the past

Mbongeni Ngema's personal life was often in the spotlight due to his marriages that ended in divorce. Mbongeni's first marriage was to Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, that lasted from 1983 to 1992, and the latter met Mbongeni while she was watching a play, as per Times Live.

Daily Maverick reported that the emergence of Sarafina! was the result of a collaboration between Mbongeni and Xoliswa. Ngema addressed the marriage in her memoir Heart of a Strong Woman, and the title was a reference to the problems she reportedly suffered in her personal life. She also recalled that Mbongeni's behavior was allegedly very violent at one point and said:

"As I was coming out of a hotel window on the sixth floor and I told myself I couldn't anymore. When I came back I packed my bags. He has many sides, a loving side and a crazy side which I could not understand."

Mbongeni then tied the knot with actress Leleti Khumalo, and they reportedly met while working on the film Sarafina!, as per Sowetan Live. Mbongeni was 15 years older than Leleti when they first met. The duo eventually split in 2005.

While speaking on a show titled The Close Up in 2014, Khumalo described the marriage as imperfect and continued:

"The media wasn't after me because I was a very private person; they could not see that I was living a false life."

Khumalo also revealed that she was allegedly restricted from going out of her house, and after things got out of control, she opted to separate from her husband. She then married businessman Skhutazo Winston Khanyile and became the mother of two children.

GHGossip states that Mbongeni Ngema is reportedly a father of many children, although the outlet revealed the identity of only one child, named Nkonsenye Ngema. Nkonseye is reportedly pursuing his career as a musician but further details on the same are currently unavailable.

Mbongeni Ngema pursued a successful career in various fields over the years

Britannica reported that Mbongeni Ngema was initially a labourer and guitarist, until he developed an interest in acting. He worked with some theatre groups and was the writer of many plays. Two of his plays, Woza Albert! and Asinamali!, became popular among the public.

As mentioned earlier, Sarafina! gave him much-needed success, and he also formed a theatre group called Committed Artists. He was also known for his work in multiple productions like Mama and The House of Shaka. He was a recipient of various accolades at the Tony Awards and Grammy Awards.